Networking between local businesses will again be the focus of this year’s Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase.
This year’s business showcase will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
“The business showcase has been going on for about 22 years. When Linda Henderson was with the chamber, this was one of her ideas. We went to a business showcase in San Angelo. It was a business-to-business event, and she really liked the idea, so she started it here, and it has been going on ever since,” said Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s theme for the showcase will be “superheroes,” Larson said.
“It should be a really fun event,” she added.
One of the most important aspects of the showcase, Larson said, is that it gives business people the chance to interact in a fun-filled, friendly atmosphere.
“In this day and age, especially with all our social media and people not having time to do anything, even living in such a small community, this is a chance to see what Del Rio has to offer, business-to-business, and expand on that.
“It will also give business owners, managers and employees a chance to talk face-to-face because nowadays it seems we’re only communicating by email, by phone, by texting. Face-to-face makes a difference. This is one of the best ways to find out what your community has to offer and how you can help your own business grow,” Larson said.
This year’s showcase will also include a style show highlighting business attire.
“One of the things that we’re offering this year is ‘Dress for Success.’ Claudia Lopez, from BCFS, is putting on a ‘Dress for Success’ style show, and that will be a lot of fun,” Larson said.
She said the showcase will include giveaways and prizes, and many participating businesses hand out goodie bags and freebies.
Larson said 35 to 50 area businesses typically participate in the annual business showcase. She said the most that have ever participated is 52 businesses.
“This year, we’re going to be having it in the Pecan Room, because it is a little bit larger, and we will be having a sitting area because in the past, we had it in the Red Oak where we didn’t have room for some tables and chairs. This way, if people get tired of walking, they can sit down, have lunch,” Larson said.
“It’s a fun theme, and I’m looking forward to people getting really creative,” she added. Immediately following the showcase will be the chamber’s monthly mixer, co-hosted by the Air Force Federal Credit Union and the Del Rio News-Herald.
