There are some small signs of hope this week in the area’s ongoing COVID-19 crisis, says Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez.
Gutierrez, in his regular report to Del Rio City Council members during a special meeting Tuesday, first lauded the work of the joint city/county task force to combat the COVID-19 and mitigate its spread in the local area.
“We now have a blended, hybrid task force, which is phenomenal. Things are moving very well in a concerted effort to deal with all the issues that are going on,” Gutierrez said.
“It’s been a work in progress, and in my eyes, it’s almost a thing of beauty,” he added.
He confirmed “the numbers are coming down.”
“Our census of (COVID-19) patients in the hospital is dropping. We were carrying, like, 30 patients, most of which were all COVID, and (the number of our) critical patients is going down. We’re down to 10 to 12 patients,” Gutierrez told the council.
“There’s certainly signs of hope ... people are doing the things that they should be doing, and there’s a direct correlation between people who take a personal responsibility for what they’re doing, and the numbers going down. The more responsible we are, the numbers come down. The less responsible we are, the numbers shoot up,” the doctor said.
Gutierrez said the drop in numbers gives the community a breathing space just before students physically return to school.
“How we behave ourselves in the next couple of weeks will make a huge difference, and those kids who go to school will be able to go back with low numbers in the community, and that makes all the difference in the world,” he said.
“We’d be in a horrible, horrible spot if we had numbers through the roof like they were last month. That would be an absolute nightmare,” he added.
But Val Verde County isn’t out of the woods yet, Gutierrez cautioned.
“There is still that cloud that hovers around us, with kids going back to school. I was told only 35 percent of kids will actually be going back to school, and that’s a good thing because in reality, the school can now enforce distancing,” Gutierrez said.
He said he believes a good indicator of the disease’s presence in the community is the number of patients in the hospital.
“Those numbers are coming down ... there’s no question that if our (community) COVID numbers were through the roof, our hospital census would be up,” he said.
Gutierrez added this is definitely not the time to scale down or cut back.
“We need to be in gear, fully prepared, boots in the ground, for what might happen down the road, and we’re in a much better spot, knowing we have a task force that is second to none,” he added.
