A bedtime story about the city of Del Rio became a popular item and seller while all proceeds helped a fundraiser the mother-daughter duo authoring the book raised awareness about.
Del Rioan Tiffany Jesberger Zook and her mother, Marge Derrell Jesberger, collaborated and published the story “Goodnight Del Rio,” with physical copies delivered to Zook in April.
The book highlights locations and events within the city, such as the Whitehead Memorial Museum, football games at the Walter D. Levermann Stadium and recreational time at Lake Amistad.
“The places in the book make Del Rio special, but the people of Del Rio make it ‘home,’” Zook said.
Zook and Jesberger’s book received a positive response from the community, as the first batch of the copies almost sold out by Thursday.
According to Zook, one squadron from Laughlin Air Force Base purchased copies as going-away gifts and baby shower gifts. Del Rioans and Laughlin residents weren’t the only people to obtain copies of the bedtime story, as Zook said there were many orders from out of state.
“We shipped out to many states; Florida, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia … and more,” Zook said.
Several of the out of state orders came from families whose child was born in Del Rio, while stationed at Laughlin, according to Zook.
At first the books were only available online through the website goodnightdelrio.com due to regulations during the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis. Now, the books are also available for purchase at the Whitehead Memorial Museum, Val Verde Winery, Mesquite Creek Outfitters, The Focus Zone, Buffalo Girls and Russell’s True Value.
Zook added they initially ordered 500 copies and, as of Thursday, they are down to six copies left for purchase.
“We want to thank everyone who donated to this fundraiser for The Gem Foundation, a home for special needs children in Uganda. Please check out thegemfoundation.com for more information and how you can sponsor a child today,” Zook said.
Currently, there are no plans for a re-impression of the book, but Zook said they would be more than happy to do one.
“We would gladly do a second run if we had enough preorders,” Zook said, adding her family would be moving in July but she would order the books and ship them directly to Del Rio.
