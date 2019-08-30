Del Rio Host Lions Club, Del Rio Pride Leos Club, and Boy Scouts Troop 255 joined forces Saturday morning, for their quarterly highway cleanup held on U.S. Highway 90 West.
The cleanup, part of the Adopt-A-Highway Texas Department of Transportation program, is held four times a year and encourages the partnership between local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations with state officials, in order to keep Texas highways free of trash and debris.
Eight Lions club members, 14 Boy Scouts Troop 255 members, and three Del Rio Pride Leos Club members met at 9 a.m. on Hwy 90 West, just past the Broke Mill RV park, and walked along the sides of the road.
The program consists of clubs, nonprofits or other organizations adopting two miles in length of the highway, holding cleanup drives four times a year.
While the local organizations are in charge of the labor, the Texas Department of Transportation provides trash bags and picks them up from the site.
Del Rio Host Lions Club members participating in Saturday’s cleanup were: Gloria Klasen, Johnny Watson, M.D. McCain, Ruben Cantu, Chris Ryan, Stacy Lewis, Manny Carrillo, Alex Hernandez. Boy Scouts Troop 255 members: Randy Davis, Zach Davis, Gary Schreiber, Victor Zapata, Joaquin Taylor, Urayoan Hernandez, Gabriel Nacey, Fulton Nacey, James Mendez, Rachel Beavan, Ethan Lucas, Leo Lozano, Roger Ridley, Ezekiel de la Cruz. Del Rio Pride Leos Club members: Mya Amore Hernandez, Catherine Cardenas, Daniel Hernandez.
During Saturday’s cleanup the volunteers picked up a total of 33 large trash bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.