The humanitarian crisis the U.S. southwestern border went through in recent months seems to be going back to normal, after a period of unprecedented border crossings and asylum petitions.
Both of our local Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores and Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz coincided in their assessment of the current situation at the border during recent presentations before local nonprofit organizations.
In a nutshell, their message is that border crossings in-between ports of entry and asylum petitions at the port of entry are experiencing a significant drop, after a few months of record-setting activity.
The Del Rio port of entry started seeing an increase in individuals petitioning for asylum in October 2018, which sky rocketed in the southwest border in May.
From an average of nearly 50,000 apprehensions a month in the southwest border, the stats peaked during the month of May with 132,859. In August, and after a steady decline, the number went back to 50,693.
At its peak the influx created a problem for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, along with the fact they were facing staff shortages.
Some of the Del Rio personnel was being temporarily commissioned to other border cities where the problem was even worse.
The staff shortages translated for the general public into slower border crossing times.
The international bridge was also closed a couple of times both for training purposes and due to large numbers of asylum seekers who were camping in Acuña marching toward the international bridge asking for answers.
“Trying to balance trade and crossings with asylum seekers was difficult,” Del Rio Port of Entry Port Director Liliana Flores said during one of her recent presentations.
The international crossing at Amistad Dam also became a point of conflict. Traditionally utilized by heavy trucks and commercial traffic, the crossing was closed for 26 days in May and June after a group of asylum seekers decided to cross into the United States through the dam crossing.
That port of entry, Flores said, is not intended for pedestrian crossings.
Nationwide hundreds of Customs and Border Protection officers who were reassigned in March to assist U.S. Border Patrol agents, have since returned to their normal duties at the country’s ports of entry, according to federal officials.
In-between ports of entry, in the 210 miles along the Rio Grande River comprising the Border Patrol Del Rio Sector, apprehensions peaked at 300-400 individuals a day in April, said Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz.
People from 55 countries were detained, and there was an uptick in drug seizures averaging three to five cases a day, he said.
The current situation at the port of entry is getting better. Customs and Border Protection has hired two new officers – the first in five years. Port Director Flores is also working in a plan that would open a Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) lane in Del Rio, and could expedite border crossings for frequent travelers and for commercial traffic.
Customs and Border Protection addressed another problem, this one caused by students crossing on a daily basis without a passport. A passport fair was held in Acuña, benefiting U.S. citizens who didnt have a border crossing document and helping clear some of the traffic at the port of entry.
Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, attributed the drop to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including the Migrant Protection Protocols, which require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their court hearings.
The Mexican government has also beefed up its southern and northern border enforcement, by sending out thousands of its National Guard troops to patrol that country’s borders.
The bottom line is: The situation at the ports of entry and in-between ports of entry is getting better, we are not there yet, but we are going in the right direction.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
