America was founded with three branches of government, the elected Legislative, Executive Presidential, and the Judicial appointed by the elected. What we are experiencing today is the ugly rise of an unelected bureaucracy fourth branch, working with the Democrat House, a big majority of national media to finish the job of destroying America by implementing the last eight years of hope and change.
But with Republicans unable to call opposing witness for truth, how could the Democrats fail to create reason for impeachment.
President Obama fired every Bush appointed ambassador! Trump fired none at first, being a businessman looking first to see results, not fully understanding government. He erroneously thought all Americans were patriots, putting America’s best interest over party politics.
His election created the vicious reaction in the Deep State, accustomed to being in special interest control of all foreign policy. Perhaps even making fortunes supporting the Clinton Foundation(s), or similar George Soros open borders destruction of America.
The star graduates of the secret Skif Schiff hearing, chosen by Schiff graduating for public testimony could not name a crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment so far.
Wednesday’s testimony is yet to come, always deviously dangerous for America’s future. Conniving men always take copious notes.
The primary theme of every Schiff dominated hearing, all without due rights for the opposition, has been dedicated to making Trump a criminal, using his office to find a crime on Joe Biden, his leading opponent in the upcoming 2020 election.
These same leftist didn’t see anything wrong with the Obama/Hillary administration spending millions of dollars, using the full weight government to find or create crimes on Trump’s associates when Hillary ran.
They used a lying, false story of Trump and Russian prostitutes, using British and Russian sources, lied to the FISA Court to give themselves the legal viability to make further false accusations, using a complicit media to spread Soviet style propaganda.
It was a ploy to keep the liberal big government Deep State crowd in total charge, while bashing the greatness of America’s Founding. But it is written that wisdom lies in not seeing things, but seeing through things.
But Schiff’s hearings are all about not finding wrong in Joe Biden’s son becoming a rich man for being Joe Biden’s son.
The president is empowered by our Constitution to be in charge of foreign policy, not a Nancy Pelosi Deep State Congress, working desperately to impeach Trump at any cost, while refusing to pass the new NAFTA that would add more jobs than the China trade deal.
All the polls they use to control your vote, said Hillary would win, 99.9 percent no doubt. Little folks went to bed early all across America, knowing that nothing was going to change, but woke up “WOKE” with the miracle of a chance to be a great nation under God gain, with opportunities for little men rising to higher living standards in freedom.
On Dec. 11, a Senate hearing is scheduled, dedicated to truth with criminal referrals of Inspector General Horowitz’s years long findings of the criminality of the Obama-Hillary year. Hallelujah, at last!
It’s not over. California, Seattle, other liberals, are pushing for undocumented immigrants, prisoners, 16-year-olds be allowed to vote. This, after they fought like a cornered tiger to stop Trump’s efforts to remove all deceased voters from national voter rolls.
While we have more votes than registered voters in many ultra-liberal precincts, there is no certifiably voter fraud in America! Well, perhaps in North Carolina where a Republican won and was sent to prison for hiring a vote harvester. The fool Republican should have gone to prison.
He paid the same vote harvester more money than the Democrat paid him in the previous election, beating him with about the same amount of votes the Democrat beat him in the previous election. Neither Trump nor the Republican Party stood up for the criminal Republican winner. I was proud.
If America wins this fight for constitutional rule of our future as founded, the best is yet to come. It’s good to know the thrill of surviving, and prospering as free individuals, planting gardens of plenty upon personal merits , without the big foot of government upon the neck of freedom and opportunities preventing greatness, dispensing less than mediocrity at its very best.
The worm of justice is finally turning to a brighter future for America, perhaps for the world in a constitutional special interest free foreign policy, run by the president leader to leader.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
