With COVID-19 restrictions easing statewide, Del Rioans will look forward to the reopening of their favorite watering hole, but county/city local health authority explained these businesses would need to follow proper procedure before opening their doors.
During a city council meeting held Tuesday night, Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez stated local bars will reopen, but it wouldn’t be an immediate action.
According to Gutierrez, some bar owners already contacted Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens regarding reopening.
In order for the bars to reopen, the owners will need to submit their plans of action, including safety procedures and protocols. These items will then be looked at by Gutierrez, Owens and others as a group, Gutierrez said.
Once the group has approved the plans then the bar can reopen to the public.
“I think that was the best way to handle reopening of bars here in town,” Gutierrez said, adding local bars need to follow the rules and the procedures set in place.
Any bar that does not carry out their protocols will receive a citation.
“There will be no hesitation on anyone’s part to give citations to these establishments. If necessary, we will shut them down,” Gutierrez said.
Screen capture from city council meeting
The unfolding of COVID-19 cases and fatalities are shown in these graphics, presented to the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday night, during a regular meeting. City/County Local Health Authority Dr. J.J. Gutierrez said local bars will need to comply with a series of conditions before they can reopen, in order to mitigate the spread of this viral disease.
