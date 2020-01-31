It depends on the weather and where you live. It is estimated that on the average you can see 5,000 to 6,000 stars on a good night with the naked eye. The Yale Bright Star Catalogue has 9,110 stars listed that have a magnitude of 6.5 and are visible to the naked eye.
So why is all this information important? Around 4,000 years ago, God spoke to Abraham and told him to leave his home country and his kinfolks and move to a distant foreign land.
God promised Abraham that he would make him a great nation and that his name would be great, (Genesis 12:1-4). That nation exists today it is Israel.
Jewish scholars believe there could be over 20 million and more than 5 million live in Israel alone.
God promised Abraham he would have more descendants than the stars you could see with the naked eye, (Genesis 26:4). God has fulfilled that promise many times over.
God also promised that all the nations would be blessed through Abraham, (Genesis 12:3). Because Abraham believed God and did what God asked he found favor with God, (James 2:23).
Mary the mother of Jesus was Jewish and a descendant of Abraham. Today it is only by faith in Jesus that can we be at peace with God, (Acts 4:12, 10:43, and my favorite John 3:16). Look up at the stars and remember, God always keeps His promises.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
