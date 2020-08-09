Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens recently made disparaging statements concerning me and my role as the county’s local health authority. In particular, he raised concerns about the legality of my appointment this week as the local health authority for the City of Del Rio. His comments touched on my medical judgment and professional ethics.
After my long-time service to my hometown, it is disheartening to be placed in this position. However, to serve as the local health authority in an effective manner, I believe it is necessary to respond in some form to Judge Owens’ unfounded accusations and innuendo.
I was approached by Val Verde County and the City of Del Rio to serve as the local public health authority. I was willing to assist my community in an effort to combat and mitigate the current pandemic that has affected so many of our residents.
State law requires that the health authority render “essential public health services” including, monitoring the health status of individuals in the community, investigating and identifying community health problems and hazards, public education, mobilizing resources to combat any public health issues, etc.
The fundamental role of the local health authority is to work with the local officials to monitor and find ways to combat and mitigate the harm caused by COVID-19. In this respect, it is hard to imagine that the interests of Val Verde County could conflict with those of the City of Del Rio. The focus should be on finding ways to join together in a cooperative and collaborative effort to defeat a common enemy. The focus should not be on the question of who has the right to give orders, mandates and control.
In addition, the recruitment of the same physician for the county and city avoids duplicating efforts. State law in fact does contemplate that the county and city work together to develop a cooperative agreement. There is no absolute prohibition on the same physician serving both the county and the city.
Finally, it is common for a physician to serve as a medical director for nursing homes, hospitals, home health agencies and other health care facilities. The role of the physician as medical director is to furnish an objective medical perspective in the development and implementation of practices, policies and plans of care to assure the best possible medical care for patients. The physician has no control over the financial, business, personnel or organizational aspects of any entity. For this reason, the fact that a council person serves as a staff person for a nursing home has absolutely no relevance or impact on the medical director.
Dr. J.J. Gutierrez,
Val Verde County Local Health Authority,
City of Del Rio Local Health Authority
