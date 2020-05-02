Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. has signed an amended disaster declaration to reflect new guidelines for re-opening local businesses established Monday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Owens signed the new declaration Thursday afternoon. The entire declaration is on file in the Val Verde County Clerk’s Office and is available for public viewing and download on the county’s web site, www.valverdecounty.texas.gov
“We wanted to go ahead and mirror what the governor did (on Monday) and some of the things he was suggesting, we put them in the order, just to be clear,” Owens said Friday.
He said there were portions of the governor’s order that weren’t clear.
For instance, Owens said, the governor’s order allows Texas restaurants to re-open on a limited basis. The governor’s order reads, “... restaurants may operate for dine-in service up to 25% of the total listed occupancy of the restaurant ...”
“Yesterday, when we put our plan together, in reading through the governor’s document, it says 25% of total occupancy, so naturally you would assume that’s the occupancy number that was given to them when they opened the restaurant, which would include the number of employees,” Owens said.
“But,” he added, “this morning – Friday morning – the governor’s office sent out a letter saying employees are not included in that 25%, so we thought we were clear and we wrote it in our order, but you can tell who has the most money, I guess, the lobbying groups for the restaurants.”
Owens also pointed out the Val Verde County order continues to mandate masks or face coverings, but that the requirement “has no teeth.”
“But when you look at the governor’s order, he’s mandating them without saying that he’s mandating them. He’s saying one thing on TV, but his order says that restaurants, any essential business, any place where you’re coming within six feet of an individual, and can’t maintain social distancing, you’re supposed to wear a face covering,” Owens said.
“The governor says in his order ‘you shall’ abide by CDC (Centers for Disease Prevention and Control) rules, and CDC rules require that you maintain social distancing, and if you can’t do that, then you must wear a face covering,” the county judge added.
Owens said the governor’s order and his own also call on restaurants not to place condiments or silverware on tables until customers sit down.
“There’s no way for your wait staff, there’s no way for your cashier, there’s no way for them to be six feet away from everybody, so they have to put on face coverings. That’s mandated. That’s not my rule, that’s the governor’s rule,” Owens said.
