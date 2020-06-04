Top graduates for Del Rio High School and Early College High School shared words of encouragement, joy and reminiscence of their high school career before closing this chapter of their lives during the first of six Class of 2020 graduation events, held Thursday morning at the Walter Levermann Stadium.
Class of 2020 President Alyssa Belen Gonzalez, Del Rio High School Valedictorian Mary Bess Coggins, Del Rio High School Salutatorian Juan Ernesto Salinas Jr., Early College High School Valedictorian Marilyn Espinoza and Early College High School Salutatorian Karina Delgado Gaona each shared a speech thanking parents, relatives, friends and school district staff for the support the graduates received throughout their lives, and throughout the recent drastic changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Unfortunately, our senior year was cut short, we didn’t get to live out our last prom, or walk down the halls we grew up in one last time, or attend our last official day in high school,” Salinas said.
Salinas added the drastic changes that took place allowed him and his fellow graduates to realize life is precious, as it is important to cherish each moment because anything can happen and nothing remains the same.
“One thing is for sure in this life, and that is that it’s always changing, whether we like it or not … I hope there are people such as I, who plan on making a change for the better in any way possible. We are the next in line for what’s to come,” Salinas said.
Mary Bess Coggins, valedictorian for Del Rio High School, shared similar sentiments by giving an emotional speech regarding the current situation, and the adjustments that were taken during this time.
All speakers reminded each other while their senior year may have been cut short, the lessons and experiences they gained will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
“Yes we are young, yes we make mistakes … as a class we have always been fighters,” Alyssa Belen Gonzalez, president of the graduating class, said.
Gonzalez added her peers have begun to make a change by starting their own businesses or competing at the national level, among other achievements.
Karina Delgado Gaona, salutatorian for Early College High School, motivated her peers to continue achieving success, as anything is possible when the work is put into it.
“This is a wild and crazy year. As you heard they had the longest spring break and longest senior skip out day,” San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza said.
Meza added the graduates missed out on many milestones this year, and graduation is a milestone worth celebrating for parents, students and school district staff.
This year there was no guest speaker and students were seated six feet apart from each other during the ceremonies. All the graduates were escorted to their vehicles, promptly following the end of the ceremony.
