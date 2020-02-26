CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Mary Jane Aguillon, 30, whose place of residence is listed at the 1600 block of North Main Street, was arrested on Feb. 14, at 6:06 p.m., at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., and charged with criminal trespass, police records show.
Aguillon was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the store, who confirmed she had a criminal trespass warning, she was taken to the police station where she was booked and processed, according to the arrest report.
nRicardo Salas, 63, a resident of the 800 block of East Cortinas Street, was arrested on Feb. 17, at 3:14 p.m. at Walmart, 2410 Dodson Avenue, and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Genaro Balderas Elizondo, 57, whose address is listed at the 100 block of Lilac Lane, was arrested on Feb. 18, at 10:23 p.m., and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, police records show.
Elizondo was observed by Del Rio Police officers traveling southbound on the 2700 block of Veterans Boulevard, while he was swerving in the outside lane toward the inside lane several times, the arrest report states.
The police officer conducted a traffic stop and found Elizondo to be intoxicated, the report shows.
Javier Cervantes, 38, whose place of residence is listed at the 600 block of Las Vacas Street, was arrested on Feb. 15, at 12:30 a.m., at the intersection of West 16th and North Main streets, and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, police say.
Cervantes, according to a police report, was arrested after running a red light. After initiating the traffic stop and approaching the vehicle, the officer found Cervantes to be intoxicated, the report shows.
Cervantes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor, and with driving while license invalid, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the arrest report.
nKarina Garcia, 20, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Deborah Kay Street, was arrested on Feb. 16, at 3:50 a.m., at the 2400 block of Dodson Avenue, and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Brenda E. Hernandez, 41, a resident of the 200 block of Quail Creek, was arrested on Feb. 19, at 8:49 p.m., at the 600 block of West De la Rosa Street, and charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, police records show.
Hernandez was arrested after Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Veterans Boulevard for a motor vehicle accident, the officers made contact with individuals on scene and found Hernandez driving a black Hyundai Elantra, police records show.
Saul Zuniga, 30, a resident of the 200 block of Medicine Bow, was arrested on Feb. 19 at 2:11 a.m. at the 1700 block of Veterans Boulevard and charged with driving while intoxicated first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
ASSAULT
Daniel Hernandez, 37, whose address is listed at the 700 block of East Bowie Street, was arrested on Feb. 16, at 9:24 p.m., at his place of residency, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
That night a Del Rio Police Department officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East Bowie Street for an assault that had already occurred, a woman complained of pain to her right arm and Hernandez was arrested and charged with the offense, arrest records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.