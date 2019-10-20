ACUÑA, México – México se prepara para realizar el Censo de Población y Vivienda 2020, el cual se llevará a cabo en marzo, con visitas a 50 millones de hogares, informaron funcionarios del Instituto Nacional de Estadística, Geografía e Informática el lunes.
En la sala audiovisual de la presidencia municipal, representantes del INEGI, hicieron entrega al municipio del paquete cartográfico (plano, croquis y plano rural), y posteriormente fue integrado y rindió protesta el Comité de Apoyo al Censo 2020.
La reunión la presidió el Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez acompañado del Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona, misma a la que asistieron los regidores Armando Muruaga Gallegos, Blanca Marcela Saucedo Robles, Karina Elizabeth Cruz Hernández, Cinthia Magaly Juárez Riojas, Carlos Calvillo Galván y Sandra Luz Murillo Rivas.
Por parte del INEGI asistieron a esta reunión informativa Óscar Cuevas y Rogelio Jasso, quienes hicieron la presentación del Censo de Población y Vivienda 2020, que dispondrá de 4,800 figuras operativas en Coahuila, 4 mil 500 móviles (tablets) para la recopilación de la información y cuestionarios impresos para zonas de alto riesgo.
Los métodos de recolección de información, tipo de cuestionarios, temática y, una meta de visitar a 50 millones de hogares en la República Mexicana y 1.2 millones de inmuebles en Coahuila, fueron explicados durante la presentación.
El comité de apoyo al censo 2020, el cual celebrará reuniones en diciembre de 2019, enero y febrero para seguimiento, en marzo cada semana para analizar avance, y en mayo para la reunión de clausura, quedó conformado con De los Santos como presidente, la Secretaria Técnica Municipal Ángela Salinas Borrego será la secretaria de actas, mientras que el secretario técnico será designado por el INEGI.
Como vocales fueron designados la Directora de Salud Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández; Director de Desarrollo Urbano Carlos Galdino Castro Alfaro; Director de Educación Sergio Favela Gutiérrez; Directora de Catastro Laura Patricia Gallegos González; Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona; Director de Comunicación Social Mario Alberto Flores Romo y la Regidora Cintia Magali Juárez Riojas.
Los representantes del INEGI solicitaron el apoyo de la administración municipal para la estructura operativa, consistente en un espacio físico, permiso para colocar mantas o lonas promocionales al censo en dependencias municipales; permiso para colocar el logotipo del censo en la página web del municipio; permiso para colocar cintillo promocional en recibos de agua, predial y nómina municipal.
Census to visit 1.9 million homes in Coahuila
ACUÑA, Mexico – As Mexico gears up for the 2020 population and housing census, which will take place in March, National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (INEGI) officials announced Monday that 50 million homes will be visited.
In the municipal presidency’s audiovisual room, INEGI representatives presented the cartographic package (plan, sketch and rural plan), integrated and swore in the 2020 Census Support Committee.
The meeting was chaired by Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez accompanied by Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona.
Also in attendance were aldermen Armando Muruaga Gallegos, Blanca Marcela Saucedo Robles, Karina Elizabeth Cruz Hernández, Cinthia Magaly Juárez Riojas, Carlos Calvillo Galván and Sandra Luz Murillo Rivas.
On behalf of INEGI, Óscar Cuevas and Rogelio Jasso attended the meeting, and made the presentation of the 2020 census, which will have 4,800 operatives in Coahuila, 4,500 with mobile devices (tablets) for the collection of data, and printed questionnaires for high risk areas.
The methods data collection, type of questionnaires, thematic, and a goal of visiting 50 million homes across the country, and 1.2 million properties in Coahuila, were explained during the presentation.
The 2020 Census Support Committee, which will hold meetings in December, January and February for follow-up, every week in March to evaluate progress, and in May for closing, was formed with De los Santos as president, Municipal Technical Secretary Ángela Salinas Borrego will be the minutes secretary, while the technical secretary will be appointed by INEGI.
Appointed as directors were the Municipal Director of Health Services Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández; Urban Development Director Carlos Galdino Castro Alfaro; Director of Education Sergio Favela Gutiérrez; Tax Collection Director Laura Patricia Gallegos González; Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona; Director of Social Communication Mario Alberto Flores Romo, and city council member Cintia Magali Juárez Riojas.
The INEGI representatives requested support from the municipal administration for the operational structure, consisting of office space, and support to post census signs in municipal offices; to place the census logo on the city’s website; and to advertise the census in water bills, property tax bills and municipal payroll check stubs.
