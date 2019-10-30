Oct. 30, 2019 Jail log

Oct. 16

Hector Manuel Gonzalez

Evading arrest or detention

Accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200 but less than $2,000

DWI

Oct. 17

Alfredo Guerrero

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams 

Luis Alonzo Hipolito

Unlawful possession of a firearm x2

Possession of a controlled substance (meth) greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Oct. 18

Ricardo Avalos

Forfeiture of bond-DWI

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, DWI with previous conviction, suspension without financial responsibility

Juan Miguel Mendoza-Rdz

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Oct. 19

Christopher Acosta

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Rodolfo Alderete

DWI 1st offense

Joshua Easley

Burglary of habitation

nVincent Giovanni Pineda

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Oct. 21

Alice Reynosa

Criminal trespass

Eddie Earl Stuart

DWI

