Oct. 30, 2019 Jail log
Oct. 16
Hector Manuel Gonzalez
Evading arrest or detention
Accident involving damage to vehicle greater or equal to $200 but less than $2,000
DWI
Oct. 17
Alfredo Guerrero
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Luis Alonzo Hipolito
Unlawful possession of a firearm x2
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Oct. 18
Ricardo Avalos
Forfeiture of bond-DWI
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, DWI with previous conviction, suspension without financial responsibility
Juan Miguel Mendoza-Rdz
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Oct. 19
Christopher Acosta
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Rodolfo Alderete
DWI 1st offense
Joshua Easley
Burglary of habitation
nVincent Giovanni Pineda
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Oct. 21
Alice Reynosa
Criminal trespass
Eddie Earl Stuart
DWI
