The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will continue to discuss the reopening of schools with the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees during an upcoming budget workshop and special called meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carlos Rios will present the discussion to board members on Thursday via video conference, according to the meeting agenda. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed online through the school district’s YouTube channel.
A previous report to reopen schools included orders of personal protective equipment, removing extra furniture from within classrooms and setting up online resources amongst other items.
At the time, school administration presented an example created by North Heights Elementary staff marking drop off zones, temperature stations for students and faculty and accessible entry points for the campus.
A parent survey previously sent out by the school district showed whether parents were entirely against, indecisive or entirely for sending their children back to school, amongst other questions including allowing their children on school buses.
With the changes being made to accommodate for the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, and a possible resurgence in cases, board members will also take action on approving or not approving the school district’s intended purchase of contracts for Google classroom platform, Canvas technology integration and any needed training for staff.
In a previous meeting, it was mentioned the school district’s elementary staff preferred the Google classroom platform and secondary teachers preferred Canvas technology. The contracts are to allow elementary and secondary teachers use of the programs for online assignments and more, while receiving training to fully understand the programs.
Board members recently approved a change to the upcoming school year calendar, in which students return to school on Aug. 10 and the school year ends on May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.