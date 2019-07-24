A local developer has donated about 30 acres of land for the Del Rio Community Sports Park.
Members of the Del Rio City Council unanimously approved an ordinance accepting the land donation at their July 9 meeting.
Mayor Bruno Lozano made the motion to approve the ordinance to accept the dedication of 30.54 acres in the Buena Vista Hills Area from William S. Nixon, president of the Buena Vista Development Company. Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. gave the second.
Lozano called for discussion of the ordinance, and Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she would like clarification on an aspect of the donation.
Salgado asked if the land donation under consideration by the council constituted an additional donation to a land gift Nixon had made earlier.
“Yes. So this is the (acreage) we’ve had the design (for the sports park) on all this time. We didn’t acquire it beforehand. We couldn’t, until we had the Texas Parks and Wildlife grant (for the sports park) approved, and I didn’t want to do the acquisitionuntil I knew the project was moving forward,” said City Planner Janice Pokrant.
Pokrant said she had opted to wait to formalize the acquisition because if the city had accepted the land earlier, it would have been responsible for maintaining it.
“Wasn’t the donation originally 17 acres?” Salgado asked.
“It was. He actually expanded it, and he made (the donation) larger,” Pokrant said.
Salgado also asked if any part of the donated property “goes down into a ravine that would make it difficult to maintain.”
“No, we’ll have to do some cleaning. We walked the park with our consultant and with park staff, and there’ll be some maintenance, but there’s a lot of the middle area that we’ll be able to keep kind of in a natural state,” Pokrant replied.
She said once the sports park is constructed and operational, the city will have to do some maintenance and patrols in the area to deter illegal dumping.
Pokrant also noted a portion of the land will be used for a walking trail that will loop around several wooded areas on the plot.
