City council members recently heard a presentation on impact fees for developers.
City Public Works Director Craig Cook told council members earlier this month he had prepared the presentation because the council had asked what impact fees are and “whether the city could use them to fund infrastructure improvements.”
“This presentation intends to answer both of those questions,” Cook said.
Cook said Del Rio developers typically construct all the infrastructure as part of their developments, including water, sewer, drainage and roads and coordinate with the city for gas and with AEP for electrical service.
“Impact fees provide funds for improvements to major roads and utility mains that connect to their developments, but not infrastructure within the development because developers have already provided that,” Cook noted.
He said the state Local Government Code allows three distinct impact fees: for roadways, water and wastewater and for storm water, drainage and flood control facilities.
He discussed how the city of Del Rio could set up impact fees, by first establishing an impact fee ordinance and then calculating the fees.
Calculating the fees, he said, “is not a simple process,” adding the city would have to hire a consultant for the work.
He said other Texas cities, including Eagle Pass, McKinney, Buda, San Antonio, Houston and El Paso, all impose impact fees.
“The larger cities are assessing impact fees to large developments that might be hundreds of houses at a time. We tend to look at small increments of 10 to 20 home lots at one time whose impact to major infrastructure outside the development is really minimal,” Cook said.
“Had we assessed an impact fees from the beginning, certainly for the developments on the north side of the city, the pros that are listed would have been realized, but to start the long process to establish and assess impact fees now will really only highlight the ‘cons,’” Cook said.
He also noted many cities waive their impact fees as an incentive to spur land development. He noted the statutes require impact fees be reviewed every five years.
“Developers have already told us that they will add these fees, whatever they are, to the lot prices, so that may in fact hinder growth, not encourage it,” Cook said.
“Staff does not recommend proceeding with a plan to establish and assess impact fees based on what I’ve presented,” Cook added.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked if Cook was discussing only properties inside the city limits or if the impact fees also included developments outside the city limits.
Cook said the impact fees would cover developments in the extra-territorial jurisdiction and inside the city limits.
“The way I see it, nothing that’s worthwhile is going to be easy, because we have a lot of properties outside the city limits, and I have been very vocal about my feelings on how our citizens within the city limits are the ones that are bearing the heavy cost of a lot of these services that are going outside the city limits,” Salgado said.
The councilwoman also said she believed the city “needs to look ahead.”
“Eagle Pass seems to be doing fine, and they have been assessing impact fees for a while,” Salgado said.
Cook pointed out, “It’s hard to establish the impact to water mains and large streets that need to be repaired and widened because of only 10 houses, one block, if you will, of improvement, as opposed to huge subdivisions that are all built at once.”
Salgado replied, “I’m still of the thought that down the line, we could be at the place where we are today, saying, ‘If we would have done this years back, we would be here.’”
On a question from Councilman Rowland Garza, City Planner Janice Pokrant joined Cook at the podium and said the impact fees were not assessed to recoup costs from any development already in place, but “to find a way to fund all of the infrastructure that needs to be done to catch up to the growth.”
“When you’re looking at developing impact fees, you’re looking at doing a land use assumption, so the consultant will try to figure out, over the next so many years, this is how many houses we expect to have in our system, and if it’s for drainage, cities do have a drainage impact fee as well. They ask, ‘What is the impact? What is the projected impact to our drainage system?’ Then you can look at our capital improvement plan to adjust for that new development,” Pokrant explained.
City Manager Matt Wojnowksi said if the council wished to move forward, members would need to vote and also reminded the council the consultant fee had not been budgeted.
“Based on a city our size, how much would the impact fees run, on average?” Councilman Jim De Reus asked.
“It’s really different (for each community), so it would be hard for me to say,” Pokrant replied.
“Are we talking hundreds of dollars per house or thousands per house our tens of thousands per house?” De Reus said.
“It’s really hard for me to quantify. We tried to put it in a nice wrapper and give that to you; it’s just hard because it’s different for every city based on what their capital impact is for that development,” Pokrant replied.
She added the impact fees, which are for commercial and residential developments, are based on what size water or wastewater line will be utilized in the development and the impact of that size line on the overall system.
Garza said the city’s water and wastewater rates are calculated, in part, on what the future needs of the systems will be.
“So why? It’s almost like double fee,” Garza asked.
Pokrant said the water and wastewater fees charged by the city “are just to operate our system.”
“That’s not for the additional upgrades that need to happen for new services that are coming in,” Pokrant said.
De Reus asked how small a development could be for a city to waive the impact fee.
“There’s even places like Eagle Pass, when we were competing for similar projects, they did waive some impact fees, and they were awarded the project,” Pokrant said.
“Because if we’re only doing 54 lots a year, it seems like there’s going to be a whole lot of cost and not knowing what the return to us would be and a detriment to people buying a new house, it might not be worth it,” De Reus said.
De Reus added the idea of an impact fees “is interesting, but I think we need some more detail before we press ahead.”
After additional discussion, Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano then made a motion to table further consideration until more information was brought back to the council, and Wojnowski asked the council to clarify some of the questions members wanted answered.
De Reus said he would like an estimate on the cost of the consultant and the “typical range” for impact fees that might be charged here.
“We need to know those numbers before we can really decide if it’s worth it,” De Reus said.
Salgado said she would like to see what effects impact fees have had in Eagle Pass, Kyle and Buda.
De Reus gave the second, and the council voted unanimously to postpone further discussion on the fees until the second meeting in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.