Jonathan Turley is a Republican, not a Democrat, and he enjoys going before congressional committees and lying about the Democrats.
He just recently testified in front of a House committee in defense of President Trump. And as a young man did the same defense of “I am not a crook” Richard Nixon.
Jonathan Turley is like an ambulance chaser hoping to represent a victim in court.
Only Trump humiliated is not a victim. He is the victim maker. And he was caught red-handed trying to make a victim of Ukraine President Zelensky by withholding military aid and saying to Zelensky: “You could do us a favor, though.”
Donald J. Trump’s attempted bribery backfired, but what about the next time?
Trump is as guilty as if he had shot somebody in front of people on Fifth Avenue New York.
The local columnist tries to compare Turley to George Washington, who never told a lie, while Turley sat there and lied like a dirty dog.
Inspector General Horowitz testifying in the U.S. House said that while some missteps occurred, there was nothing criminal, and that there had occurred no bias by the FBI against Trump the impeached.
Trump’s personal Attorney General, and his sidekick the “unquestionably virtuous Special Counsel John “Bull” Durham, (I suspect the nickname was tacked on because Mr. Durham likes to throw the bull around, and he has teamed up with his boss A.G. Special Counsel to Trump, Bill Barr), and together they are trying to undermine Inspector General Horowitz’s testimony.
Trump, Barr and Durham are/were hatched from the eggs of the serpent God left in the “Garden of Eden.”
This is not a republic. It is a Democratic-Republic as founded. And God gives not a rat’s ass about it. God cared more about the serpent, and not about Adam and Eve throwing them out of the garden and keeping the slimy serpent to hatch more eggs, which turned out to be Republicans, and today they are all in the U.S. House. In particular the ranking member in the Judiciary Committee Doug Collins who recently was snubbed by his governor in Georgia who chose to skip Mr. Collins for the U.S. Senate choosing instead a wealthy socialite. Man, I bet that hurt.
When you’re a Republican, you are an alien even in your own party. Witness Republican President Trump who prefers Russians more than Republicans inviting them to interfere in the 2016 election when he said: “Russia, if you are listening, I hope you find the 34,000 e-mails from Hillary’s computer.” That, after the FBI had been investigating the 2016 campaign and found the Russians meddling in favor of Trump. And when the then head of the FBI James Comey wouldn’t play a game of cheat with him, Trump fired Comey.
Trump likes lapdogs like Bill Barr around to do his personal bidding.
But 500-plus lawyers and former legislators wrote an op-ed recently agreeing that Trump’s abuse of his powerful position merits impeachment. The op-ed appeared in the New York Times.
The American Founders lived in a world of kings and queens and they hated it. And they knew that someday men like Jefferson Davis, and now Donald Trump, could get elected. And so they gave the Congress the power to impeach presidents who abuse their office when they proceed to take money allotted to a department for the business of the security of the U.S. by providing the money to aid a foreign country like Ukraine for its defense against a common foe like Russia.
But Trump ignores the Founders, and listens to individuals like Vladimir Putin, and Yip-Yap Erdogan of Turkey, and has by his own words fallen in love with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
But Kim Jong-un likes to play with missiles, and that makes him dangerous.
Luis Rosas is a local columnist whose contribution appears in the Del Rio News-Herald every Tuesday.
