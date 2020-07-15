Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano pleaded with Del Rioans to stay home after the physician appointed the local health authority painted a grim picture of how COVID-19 is burning through the city.
The local health authority, Dr. J.J. Gutierrez, made his comments during Tuesday’s regular Del Rio City Council meeting.
Lozano asked Dr. Gutierrez to provide the council with an update on COVID-19 in the local community.
“What we’re experiencing now is just absolutely, absolutely unprecedented. I cannot believe what we’re witnessing in the medical community, primarily at Val Verde Regional Medical Center. I’ve been working at STAT (Emergency Hospital) as well these past couple of days, and we’ve been absolutely inundated,” Gutierrez told the council.
Gutierrez described a situation he recently encountered in the emergency room at VVRMC. He called the scenario “an absolute nightmare.”
“I walked into the ER in the morning several days ago and there were literally five patients, COVID-19 pneumonia patients, who had been laying there overnight, waiting 12 hours, 14 hours, 17 hours for a room to open up at the hospital or possibly, a transfer, but the transfers are not going to happen,” Gutierrez said.
He said when he left for the day, those same patients were still there, waiting for a bed.
“That’s the reality of our situation here. I know people may not have an understanding of this when they’re out and about in town, and think things aren’t so bad, but they are. They are very, very bad, to the point where it’s unbelievable,” Gutierrez said.
“The sad reality is, we are overwhelmed. We are beyond capacity. We’re having to have patients waiting in the ER for hours and hours and hours for a bed that may or may not happen,” he added.
He said when a bed does open up, it is, sadly, sometimes because a patient has died.
“We had three deaths today alone,” Gutierrez told the council.
He said all of the patients were elderly persons with underlying medical conditions. He added, however, that had they not contracted COVID-19, they would likely still be alive.
“The reality is that we’re doing as much as we can with the medicines and interventions at our disposal. We don’t have everything that could be used to make it a successful outcome, certain medications, certain interventions,” he said.
Gutierrez said the fault lies nowhere in Del Rio.
He said he spoke to a hospitalist from New York who said Del Rio patients are being treated as well and as competently as those in larger cities.
“We’re just overwhelmed by the sheer numbers ... we’re just about a COVID-19 hospital, now,” Gutierrez said.
“These are times I thought we would never, ever see ... It’s unreal,” he said.
He said, however, many of the local positive COVID-19 cases are young people who are doing well and recovering.
“Unfortunately, a lot of young people are infecting the older people, and it’s the older people that are in the hospital, and we’re having bad outcomes,” Gutierrez said.
Lozano interrupted the doctor, saying, “I just want to convey the reality to the members of the community that are tuning in right now, that may have questioned the council’s directive and the governor’s directives.”
“This council has had to make some unpopular decisions regarding the closure of parks, for example, and waterways. We get asked about private citizens entering waterways because they want relief or they’re playing ‘cat and mouse’ with the police department to recreate at the park right now, or I have a part-time job at a local retail store, just every day, nonchalant, shopping, as if nothing’s going on, and what the reality is, and I spoke to several medical staff over the last few days, talked to several elected officials, including Sen. Flores and Congressman Will Hurd’s office, to express the concerns of our rural community.
“There’s this unrealistic fantasy or dream or way of thinking or train of thought that, ‘Oh, we can go to San Antonio to get help,’ or ‘We can go to Houston or Dallas to get help.’ We need to understand that this is everywhere. There is nowhere for us to go. There is nowhere for you to go if you are a 30-year-old or a 40-year-old with an underlying condition, you’re not going to get a transfer. You’re probably going to have to wait in the hallways at the VVRMC,” Lozano said.
The mayor begged Del Rioans not to risk their lives and the lives of loved ones.
“I urge you again, stay at home ... Don’t go shopping if you don’t need to. If you need to go to H-E-B or Walmart, use an online application. Suspend all visitations to your family right now. Don’t hug your Tia. Don’t hug your best friend. Don’t shake hands with people who do not live in your household. This is not complicated. These are your lives and your friends that you’re risking,” Lozano said.
He also reminded Del Rioans they will not be able to sit at the bedside of a dying loved one.
“Your loved one is going to die alone because we cannot risk spreading the virus,” the mayor said.
“You need to understand the dire consequences of your actions. Risking this to go to a pachanga – and don’t tell me you’re not having pachangas; I see your Snapchats; I see your Instagram posts – it is not my job to go and police every one of you. You need to take the responsibility yourself. Your grandfather is going to die because you decided to have a pachanga in your backyard,” Lozano said.
The mayor became more and more animated as he spoke, also warning that the city would quickly spend its CARES Act funding.
“People are making decisions that seem harmless, going to see family and friends, but they are turning out to be very, very harmful,” Gutierrez agreed.
Gutierrez said it is possible for Del Rioans to “flatten the curve once again.”
“But we literally have to take a personal responsibility to do the things to help ourselves, as individuals, as families, as a community,” Gutierrez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.