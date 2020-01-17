The Marathon Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new slate of officers at its first meeting of the year, on Jan. 9.
The meeting, held at the Marathon Community Center, was well attended with over 20 residents and business owners, and provided a roundtable discussion for updates and events.
Marathon Public Library is lining up its panel of 2020 speakers, expanding what started as Marathon History Night. The first of this year’s speakers features Alan Vannoy, print artist, bookbinder, and owner of Cow Dog in Alpine.
The series kicks off at Marathon Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and includes a bookbinding demonstration.
Marathon resident and Volunteer Deputy Registrar Rosalinda Crase announced she will set up a table near the post office to register people to vote throughout the year, and if anyone has questions about voting, including absentee and mail-in ballots, to find her in town or email her at rocrase@gmail.com. Voting forms are also available at the library and French Co. Grocer.
The town’s active quilting community invites anyone interested in quilting to attend its weekly meet-up on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall. “We encourage others to come and learn from each other,” member Jodie Freeman said.
One of Marathon’s main annual events, Fiesta de Noche Buena, will go back to the first weekend in December. In an effort to not compete with Alpine events, the celebration was held the second weekend in December during 2019, but the change caused confusion to long time attendees. Plus, many area ranches fill up with hunters by the middle of December, making it difficult for the hosts of those ranches to attend this traditional event.
This was the last meeting for Alaine Berg as chamber president, a role she held for five years.
“On behalf of all of us, Alaine, you have been spectacular,” Treasurer Jayne Gallo said.
Berg thanked everyone for bringing the chamber to life over the past few years. “The chamber is about doing fun things, putting on parties, and celebrating our town,” she said.
The 2020 officers include President Linda Beranek, owner of the historic Blas Payne House; Vice President Carol Peterson, general manager of the Gage Hotel; Secretary Kim Cline, Marathon resident; Treasurer Jayne Gallo, co-owner of Main Street Shop; and Corresponding Secretary Ingrid Murphy, Marathon resident.
The chamber’s next meeting is scheduled for April 9.
