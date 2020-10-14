Two Del Rioans were recently arrested and charged with racing, following an incident occurring near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Cantu Road, in north Del Rio.
Jorge Antonio Elizondo, 22, whose place of residence is listed at the 1400 block of West Martin Street, and Isaiah Contreras, 21, whose address is listed at the 200 block of Margo Drive, were arrested on Oct. 4, at 4:20 a.m., according to police records.
