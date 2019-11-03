The Upstagers give motherly advise in the last production of their 2019 season with “Things My Mother Taught Me.” This heartwarming comedy shows that despite some bumps in the road, love and a little help from mom can see you through.
As the curtain opens, we enter the empty apartment of Olivia (Bella Cadena) and Gabe (Keith Harris) on their move-in day.
After driving halfway across the country to start their new life in Chicago, the stress begins when the first piece of furniture they bought together gets stuck in the front door.
Then Lydia (Jalen Naseman) and Wyatt (Scott Fooshee) show up to “surprise” their son, which further ruffles the already unraveling Olivia.
Adding to the pressure is the appearance of Karen (Silvia Wille) and Carter (Ron Bailey), Olivia’s parents. Just as things begin to spin out of control, the moving van gets stolen and all hell breaks loose.
Throw in Max, the Polish building super (Chris Wofford), who conveniently switches from perfectly spoken English to claims of “not so good English,” and the new place seems extra crowded.
“Things My Mother Taught Me” examines the generational divide between, looking at the perspectives of how our mothers approached love and relationships “back in the day” versus how couples approach their life journeys together now.
Funny and touching, this show is guaranteed to leave young and old with knowing smiles, because we’ve all had mothers of our own.
The show is directed by Kellie Jackson with performances Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16, at 8 p.m. at the Paul Poag Theater.
Submitted by Lea White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.