Representatives of the North Texas Collin County Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce on Friday donated 20,000 face masks to the city of Del Rio.
Business owner Nancy Kang Lin represented the North Texas Collin County Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in making the donation in council chambers at City Hall.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano and Anita Pruneda, the city’s public relations manager, accepted the donation on behalf of the city.
“The masks were made in Taiwan, and the donation was organized by the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America, by Jackson Yang. He started it, and Gerald Wong, the president of the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America, asked the local chambers to see if we could help with the project.
“We have 37 chambers in North America, and within 30 hours, we donated more than $1.2 million for this special project. Our goal is to raise enough money to donate 10 million masks to nursing home residents in the United States,” Lin said.
She said the Taiwanese chambers’ goal is to let U.S. residents know that “Taiwan can help.”
“We are here locally, the business men and business women, in the United States, and our roots are in Taiwan, but our foundations, what we built, is in the U.S., and during this pandemic, we wanted to donate these masks as a way of helping,” Lin said.
Lin, the owner of an international freight transport business, Leader Mutual Freight System, is the past president of the North Texas Collin County Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce and also serves as an advisor to the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce of North America. She is also an advisory member of the World Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce.
Lin has a special connection to Del Rio. Her sister, Diane Stern, and her brother-in-law, Del Rio attorney Jack Stern, both live here, and for many years, Lin has helped Diane stage her annual Chinese New Year celebration.
Lozano thanked Lin for the donation and said, “This goes to show how interconnected our city is with the world. This shows that there are relationships that are established to go far beyond the city limits of Del Rio. We’re worldwide, and we have a worldwide presence.”
“We have family relationships to the rest of the world, but they’re also business relationships, and as an example, we have maquilas (twin plants) that build parts that go into Boeing’s aircraft, so Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, this region, literally connects the world, and that impacts the relationships we have around the world,” the mayor added.
He said the donated masks will be handed out to the city’s elderly residents.
“It’s not just people in nursing homes, but others who may be underserved or underrepresented. We are going to make sure our elderly residents are prioritized,” Lozano said.
Lozano said the donation of masks is particularly gratifying because of his ongoing efforts to promote the importance of wearing masks.
“I have been promoting ‘Masking For A Friend’ on social media and emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask, and I think it’s something we can do, an extra layer of protection. There’s a lot of unknowns with COVID-19, and this is one way we can add a layer of protection for our residents,” he said.
