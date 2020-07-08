Nancy Kang Lin, second from right, business owner and representative of the North Texas Collin County Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce, presents a donation of 20,000 masks, made in Taiwan, to Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, third from right, at City Hall Friday. Also pictured, from left, Richard Min, Anita Pruneda, city public relations manager; and Diane Stern, Lin’s sister who lives in Del Rio.