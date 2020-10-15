Civil Protection and Fire Department first responders from Acuña recovered Thursday the body of a man who tried to cross illegally into the United States. The man was identified by his brother, who said they were both trying to cross the river on Wednesday according to Mexican authorities.
ACUÑA, Mexico – Civil Protection and Fire Department first responders in Acuña recovered Thursday the body of a man who drowned in the Rio Grande, when he tried to cross into the United States illegally.
Even when the man was accompanied by his brother, who was holding him by the hand, the strong current of the river dragged him into deep waters and the brother could do nothing to save him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.