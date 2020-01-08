I look forward to the annual Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count in Del Rio every year.
I’m always happiest in the field, but the real reason I enjoy the Count so much is that I am able to spend an entire day out-of-doors in the company of my husband and best friend, Michael G., who is the official compiler for both the Comstock and Del Rio Counts.
The 2019 Del Rio Count was a bit more challenging for me, because I was recovering from a case of bronchitis that has plagued me on and off since Thanksgiving.
We started the morning of the Count, Dec. 23, in the breakfast room at La Quinta, where some of our out-of-town counting teams were staying. After handing out tally sheets and reviewing the territories everyone would cover that day, we set out to count birds.
Mike and I grabbed some breakfast sandwiches and coffee from McDonald’s and headed to south Del Rio to begin Count Day in the Rincon Del Diablo.
We started along the hedge of carrizo growing along the San Felipe Creek along the southeastern edge of the Rincon.
There is a big old chinaberry growing at the very edge of the water just across the creek in this area, and at this time of the year, it’s always loaded with clusters of white berries that draw a variety of bird species.
As we glassed the tree, looking at Northern Cardinals, Yellow-rumped Warblers, Golden-fronted woodpeckers and Great Kiskadees, I noticed a very yellow bird, slightly smaller than a kiskadee, foraging in the very top branches.
I focused on the bird and called Mike’s attention to it as well.
It looked a lot like a female Summer Tanager, but I knew that was unlikely, since Summer Tanagers, as the name implies, are here during the warmer months when their prey – bees, wasps and other flying insects – are abundant. Summer Tanagers are usually gone from here by the end of September, heading to their wintering grounds in southern Mexico and Central and South America.
Then I thought it might be a female Scarlet Tanager, an eastern cousin of our Summer Tanager and a bird that might move through our area during its own migration south.
I took several pictures of the mystery bird and later sent them off to my bird guru, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Mark Lockwood, who confirmed that we had found a female Summer Tanager.
I suppose the winter temperatures this year just haven’t been cold enough to kill the tanager’s insect prey, so instead of making the long trip south, she just decided to stay.
This is a very odd bird to have on the Count, though, and Mike and I were happy to have found her.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
