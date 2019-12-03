Flaring in the Permian Basin just hit record numbers for the second quarter in a row, with operators flaring an astonishing 752 million cubic feet of gas a day – an alarming reality, given the human and environmental risks associated with burning natural gas.
From polluting our air with chemicals linked to cancer and asthma, to pumping millions of tons of greenhouse gasses into our atmosphere, this wasteful practice threatens our communities, our homes, and our livelihoods.
Unfortunately, even in the face of such horrible consequences, the Railroad Commission of Texas continues to approve flaring permits. It’s time our leaders stepped up, and started acting to protect the interests of local residents. The commission should stop endorsing such reckless practices, and work to reduce the immense damage that flaring imparts on our communities.
