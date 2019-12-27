Christmas was a little brighter for some of Del Rio’s citizens thanks to the efforts of a local retailer and its customers.
Employees and customers of McCoy’s recently contributed a host of toys to the Val Verde Child Welfare Board, which then distributed among children within the Child Protective Services system.
On Dec. 20, McCoy’s management and staff presented a donation of over 50 toys for children ages 3-10 at the Child Protective Services office. The donation has become a tradition for the store and its employees, who try to give back to the community every year during the Christmas season.
