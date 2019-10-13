I love the month of October. The weather begins to moderate, there are lots of things to do in Del Rio, and it’s my birthday month (yeah, 66 this year!). It’s also the month that this column began back in 2009 – 10 years ago. Here is an edited version of my very first column.
October is Family History Month.
While unofficial celebrations began back in 1990 in California and Arizona, it was not until Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) pushed through legislation on 26 September 2001 that October officially became Family History Month. So, October is a good time to focus our hearts on our own family histories.
Back in 2009, I shared Kimberly Powell’s “10 Ways to Celebrate Family History Month” published on About.com. Today you will find an updated 2019 version at https://www.thoughtco.com/ways-to-celebrate-family-history-month-1422044.
1. Get started tracing your family tree – that’s what Family History Month is all about.
2. Create a family cookbook to preserve memories of favorite meals shared with family.
3. Record family stories to honor your older relatives and preserve family traditions.
4. Uncover your family health history – a potentially lifesaving project.
5. Take a trip back in time by grabbing a map and hopping in the car for a family adventure.
6. Scrapbook your family heritage to document your family’s history with photos and memories.
7. Start a family website to serve as a digital scrapbook and meeting spot for everyone.
8. Preserve your family pictures in acid-free photo boxes or albums and even digitally.
9. Get the next generation involved by teaching your children to be ancestor detectors.
10. Craft a heritage gift just in time for holiday or birthday giving.
Another way to celebrate your family history is to go to www.FamilySearch.org and begin gathering your family stories to share on the free FamilyTree there. You can also come down to the Family History Center (located in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 1315 Kings Way) on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8:30, most Friday afternoons from 1:30-4:30, most Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or by appointment. As a family history consultant, I would be happy to help you get started researching your family history – just call (830) 734 2701.
Take advantage by using this month to bring your family together by turning your hearts to your forefathers and foremothers. Get ready for those holiday opportunities to learn family stories from previous generations. Plus, share your own stories with the coming generations. Above all, celebrate all that makes your family a unique unit in the complex mosaic of humankind.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
