Del Rio City Council members have approved a $10,000 change order in the design for the planned reconstruction of Alderete Lane.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance okaying the change order to a contract between the city and the engineering firm of CP&Y “for professional services to develop plans and specifications for the Alderete Lane reconstruction project” during its meeting Tuesday.
When the item was called for discussion, Councilman Rowland Garza made a motion to approve it, and Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano gave the second.
Lozano asked if there were any questions or concerns, and Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado indicated she wished to ask a question about the project.
“Is all of Alderete Lane in the city or is part of it in the county?” Salgado asked.
City Public Works Director/Engineer Craig L. Cook, who stood at the podium to answers questions about the ordinance, replied, “I believe it’s all in the city, ma’am. I believe it is, yes.”
Salgado said she knew at one point at least a portion of the road lay outside the city limits.
“I think part of it’s in the city and part of it’s in the county,” Garza observed.
“I know up to Spur 239, it’s in the city, but I think this is going to go on the other side of the spur, and I’m not sure about that side of the spur, whether it’s in the city ... I think at some point, we just took over the street,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. added.
“This project is largely funded by TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation),” Cook said.
“It’s been hanging in there for God knows how many years,” Salgado said.
“We’re trying to finish it up,” Cook replied.
“And believe me, a lot of people are going to be happy about it,” Salgado said.
“I was just curious if any part of it was in the county,” she added.
“I’ll check my facts, and I’m sure I’ll be presenting something on it soon, and we’ll mention that,” Cook replied.
“So do you know if this includes infrastructure?” Carranza asked about the reconstruction project.
“This is exclusively paving,” Cook replied.
Salgado said that was her only question, added, “I just want to make sure if it’s partly in the county, and if they have any responsibility that they put in their fair share.”
“As I said, this is largely a TxDOT-funded project,” Cook said.
Following the discussion, the council members unanimously approved the motion to approve the change order ordinance.
