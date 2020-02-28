Massive swarms of locusts, numbering in the billions. Enough to fill 250 full size football fields, coronavirus out of control in China, massive fires killing billions of animals and burning in huge land areas of Australia, earthquakes, hurricanes, more fires, murder in our streets, drought stricken areas around the world.
We are told of the shaking of this world in the days prior to the Lord’s return that are so bad, that everything will be shaken that can be shaken. Men’s hearts will fail from the shaking going on around the world. The only one’s that will remain standing we are told in God’s Word, are those that are grounded on the Solid Rock of Jesus Christ! There is no other antidote, but receiving God’s grace to walk in His, through being reconciled back to your Creator.
By seeking the Lord, we will find when shaking comes, we can have His peace and joy remain in our lives. We can be a good witness to those around us of why we have that peace. Jesus said when you see these signs begin to excel upon the earth, then we are to look up, for our redemption draws nigh. Let those of us in Christ not look at the things shaking, as to fear them, but instead be those that see these as an opportunity to pray and to share God’s love and His gospel message!
Massive swarms of locusts, numbering in the billions. Enough to fill 250 full size football fields, Corona Virus out of control in China, massive fires killing billions of animals and burning in huge land areas of Australia, earthquakes, hurricanes, more fires, murder in our streets, drought stricken areas around the world.
Are you grounded on the Solid Rock Foundation of Jesus Christ, as your Lord and Savior? Are you truly born again, having His Spirit dwelling inside of you, and bearing witness in you that you belong to Him. You will know others as well as know that you are truly in Christ by your love for other brethren in Him, and your love for the Lord. If we love the Lord, we will seek to keep His commandments. The opposite side is that you will not be able to walk in His peace without Him in your life. You will not maintain your inward joy! For certain you will not know what I mean by the Spirit of God dwelling inside of you unless you belong to Him, or He is speaking to you on the matter in your spirit man.
God allows the world to continue in this pattern of shaking until the return of Jesus unto this earth. These birth pangs we are told are just a prelude to things that will grow worse as the day of the return of the Lord draws near. If you are in Christ, and you know for sure, then rejoice for your redemption draws nigh, God’s Word says. If not, and you feel that shaking going on, and you want to have God’s peace in any storm, trial, or tribulation. Then today humble yourself before God your Creator, and ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart and be your Lord and Savior. That means you are saying, I confess you Lord Jesus as my Lord; I want to become your disciple, and learn to follow you! That you believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead. In doing so, God’s Word says that you shall saved.
If you make a true confession, and you truly believe, then you can be assured God will save you and come into your heart, and His Spirit dwell inside of you. The way is clear, Jesus is the only Way, The Truth, and The Life! No one cam come to the Father except by Him. Now is the time before the shaking gets worse and as you feel that tug on your heart to do so! God is speaking to you if that is you.
Repent from your sins, meaning have a change of heart and serve the one and only True Living God, who is Jesus Christ! You don’t have to shake, but you can rejoice with the rest of us in Him, that one day, possibly even very soon in our lifetimes, Jesus could return. In the meantime, you can find rest for your soul, and peace in your heart the world cannot and does not know!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.