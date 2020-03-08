As a rule, the last person you want to ask about the talent of a writer is another writer.
The answer you’re likely to receive will be either a) entirely self-serving, or b) so subjective as to be meaningless. I think the single exception to that rule was Ernest Hemingway’s assessment of Mark Twain. When asked if he often reread his favorite authors, Hemingway said “You have to wait two or three years with Twain. You remember too well.”
What Hemingway was saying was that novelty and originality are precious commodities and they lose their charm with over exposure.
It’s the same with jokes, pop music, and good TV ads.
JOKES: The first time I heard a knock-knock joke I nearly died laughing. I was five. Then suddenly, they weren’t so funny. I was five-and-a-half.
POP MUSIC: Likewise, the first two or three times I heard Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” I was bowled over. By the 51st time, I couldn’t stop yawning and by the 100th, I was praying to be struck dead by lightning. (I would give a more current example, but I haven’t understood the lyrics of a pop song in a decade or more.)
TV ADS: It’s even worse with TV ads. Prime example is Flo from Progressive Insurance. The first half dozen of her ads were fresh, amusing and kinda sexy. Twelve years later, and I cringe every time she pops up (Were her lips always that garish red? Has her skin ever seen the sun? What was I thinking?)
Another case of fatal overexposure is the Geiko gecko. At first, I thought a tiny lizard with a British accent was mildly amusing. Now, all I can think of is the satisfaction I would get by stepping on him. (What is it about English accents that so enthralls Americans? I wonder whether it works in reverse, with Brits, Scots and the Irish swooning over a Texas twang or a Low Country drawl? Probably not. I like to think the home of Shakespeare and Churchill has better sense.)
Just recently, we’ve been beset by ads featuring SNL alumni comediennes – Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch – hawking anything from auto insurance to streaming video. I’ll admit, I get a chuckle from Rachel’s Boston Southie accent, but if you put a gun to my head, I couldn’t tell you what she’s selling.
The same is true of the amusing historic vignettes hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. I’m constantly amazed at how I can become totally invested in the lives of cavemen, pirates or Romans in just 15 seconds, and still be unable to tell you what goods or services they’re pushing. I think that pretty much defines an ineffective advertisement.
I pause here to highlight by omission that most hated of TV abominations – the paid political announcement. I won’t say more, for fear of ruining your breakfast.
Speaking of burning hatred, can we agree there is a special circle in hell reserved for the personal injury lawyers whose commercials infest late night TV?
There’s one in particular who bills himself as “The Texas Hammer” who looks to stand about five-foot-two and couldn’t hammer a thumb tack into a marshmallow. One of these days, I intend to take him up on his offer to “Call me, rat now,” and he won’t like what he hears.
A few – a very few – ad executives have learned that less is more. The Budweiser Clydesdales come immediately to mind. As memorable and beautiful as they are, the ads are only run during Super Bowl week and at select times in the NFL season.
They’re parceled out to us like pieces of too-rich candy, and we return the favor by transferring our affection for the horses to the beer. Even if we’re not beer drinkers (and I’m not), we associate the horses with a cold glass of Bud. That’s an effective ad, and that’s good business.
The cleverest and most effective ad I’ve ever seen was not on TV (no surprise there) but on a billboard, and later in magazines. It was created for a maker of Scotch whisky, and the ad only comes out around Christmas time. It is simplicity incarnate. It says:
INGLE ELLS, INGLE ELLS – ALL THAT’S MISSING IS THE J&B.
I like to think advertising copy writers are paid by the genius of their work, and in my imagination, the creator of that ad retired at the age of 30, and now can be seen on the beaches of the Caribbean, basking in the sun and sipping – what else – J&B and soda.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: March 9 – Panic Day, 13th – Ear Muff Day, 14th – Pi Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
