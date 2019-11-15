Three flags on their poles greet the unsuspecting visitors in south Del Rio, as they approach to Rotary Park: the U.S. colors, the Texas Lone Star flag and the flag of Rotary Club International flying side by side in the heart of one of the most iconic districts in town.
The park in the “Barrio” is living witness of the success the joint efforts of Rotary Club of Del Rio, Rotary Club International and the city of Del Rio have achieved in almost two decades of working together.
The park was developed after the flood of 1998, when a small group of dedicated individuals wanted to give back to the community in these properties, which had been affected by the rising waters of the San Felipe Creek.
“After the flood of 1998 hit Del Rio, the federal government condemned part of the land where homes once stood. Land that was in the 500-year flood plain. The city took over the land and demolished the remnants of dwellings that had housed families for generations,” said Fred Bowers, Rotary Club of Del Rio past president and one of the most fervent advocates of the park.
The Rotary Club donated thousands to help in disaster relief efforts including a donation of $5,000 to the library to replace books destroyed by the flood, but we wanted to do more,” Bowers said.
“We located a section of land that was FEMA condemned consisting of four blocks and a park. We went to City Manager Flo Sauceda with a proposition to fund at least $500 per year for maintenance and improvements to the area. Upon getting an agreement with the city council, we signed the agreement,” Bowers recalls.
That’s when the fun began, Bowers said. He went to get a map of the area and started drafting the park using AutoCAD.
“After what seemed like months of drafting and planning. We had to get something done. What to do first? A place to congregate, sit, cook and eat. I contracted with J.R. Construction to pour a slab for the pavilion and barbecue pit,” Bowers said.
He ordered the material for the building of the pavilion, they poured a slab, and contracted with Tito Martinez, brother of Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez and Rotarian Terry Fernandez to erect the building.
“With the generous donation of cinder blocks and other material by T.J. Lumber Yard we had a 4’ by 24’ barbecue pit and the two entryway arches built with donated material. We were well on our way with more to come,” Bowers said.
Martinez, erector of the Pavilion, had some tables built for the occasion and Bowers saw the perfect opportunity to get other Rotarians and outsiders involved.
He built six tables that were installed with stainless steel plates commemorating the donation and who they were honoring. Individuals paid $500, Bowers said.
“We built a volley ball court, imported sand from San Antonio and soon had input from the city. They didn’t want to close two streets where I had a soccer field running north and south, so I changed it to east and west,” Bowers said.
“We bladed it and put in a sprinkler system. After fencing the area we trenched the area of the field and planted Monterey Oaks with a drip system. Former Mayor Dora Alcalá was on hand for the project,” he said.
The club received donations from several sources, and the Rotary Club district actually called to ask if they needed funds, as they had some left over, he said.
Hence, the rest rooms and later another grant for walkways and handrail for handicap entrances to the toilets were built, he said.
“The district donated money for adding sidewalks to the entry to the pavilion on both sides and to date there are two projects being partially funded by district grants. We have had a couple of $5,000 donations by a lady that are very instrumental in the special needs part of the park,” Bowers said.
A special needs children playground was inaugurated in January 2017, while a splash pad, built by the city of Del Rio at a cost of $184,000, was dedicated in March, 2018.
Gloria Wilson, Rotary Club of Del Rio past president and chair for the splash pad project, said this has been a joint effort and thanked all who have been part of it including club members, members of the community and the city of Del Rio for their continued support.
The Rotary Park project, which started in 2000 with $7,500 for the construction of the pavilion and entryways, also includes a soccer field and fence, park tables, the volleyball courts, the special needs swings and playground equipment.
Also trees and esperanzas, water faucets, flag poles, sand for volleyball court, individual barbecue pits, tables, benches, water fountains, solar lights, and the most recent addition a complete remodel of the restrooms completed this month, totaling more than $87,000 between Rotary Club of Del Rio funds and Rotary International grants.
A plaque in one of the entryways commemorates the dedication of the park, and the nine citizens who lost their lives during the flood of Aug. 23-24, 1998.
