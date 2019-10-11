The homecoming parade and pep rally scored high points with the Del Rio community. This year’s San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District homecoming parade took place Wednesday afternoon, beginning on North Main Street and 10th Street.
All school district campuses, along with homecoming king and queen candidates and extracurricular organizations, participated in the parade in hopes of receiving a trophy.
The theme for this year was video games, featuring popular and iconic games such as Mario Bros., Fortnite, Minecraft, Call of Duty, Donkey Kong and Pac-Man.
The parade also included the first float for the school district’s autism unit, at North Heights Elementary, and the addition of a March Down Memory Lane, with Queen City Belles alumnae marching along with current Belles. They later performed in the Roses performance.
For Division II, including elementary and community parade entries, Buena Vista Elementary took first place, Ruben Chavira Elementary placed second and Garfield Elementary took third place.
In Division I, which consisted of upper level education entries, Blended Academy took first place followed by the freshman Class of 2023 and Queen City Belles for second and third place respectively.
During the pep rally, each high school class demonstrated their school spirit and cheered on senior athletes.
Leading up to the parade and pep rally, many expected the tradition of the homecoming bonfire to take place that night. School administrators announced that due to the lack of rain the city of Del Rio denied a bonfire permit for the event.
Seniors were treated to a virtual bonfire from the audience. Everyone in the bleachers was asked to pull out their cellphones and turn the light on.
In that moment, everyone in the bleachers gathered together, turned on their cellphone flashlights and honored the seniors with the song “We are Young” by Fun. featuring Janelle Monae.
The bonfire was confirmed to be rescheduled for a later time, but no official date was announced during the pep rally.
Del Rio High School Cheerleaders, the Dance Company and the Del Rio Freshman Sapphires each performed a routine for the audience. The Del Rio High School Marching Band performed the light show, a performance that is also tied with homecoming.
Before the night ended, the pep rally closed out with the high school anthem.
The homecoming game is scheduled for tonight at the Walter D. Levermann stadium, as the Del Rio High School Rams play against the Lyndon B. Johnson Wolves from Laredo, Texas. Coronation of the 2019-2020 homecoming court will take place during the halftime show.
