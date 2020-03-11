A television show highlighted the importance of local history by featuring Del Rio’s local museum on an episode this past weekend.
Whitehead Memorial Museum appeared in a recent episode of the Texas Bucket List over the weekend.
“It is important to share what the museum preserves because we can tell stories that you can’t get from just looking at a photograph or reading a book,” Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz said.
Diaz added the museum is a direct link to Del Rio’s past.
“From watching the episode, people will see just a few highlights of the museum. We are hoping the episode will entice tourists to visit our wonderful city,” Diaz said.
The episode aired in over 30 television stations over the weekend. Del Rioans can view a short clip featuring Diaz speaking with host Shane McAuliffe, and view various of the exhibits inside the museum.
Amongst the exhibits, the museum contains the Cadena Nativity Scene and is the burial site of Justice of the Peace Phantly Roy Bean, Jr. and his son, Sam Bean.
Roy Bean was known as an eccentric judge and nicknamed the “Law West of the Pecos.” An official Texas Historical Marker was erected on the museum’s grounds in 1965.
The nativity scene contains 1,287 pieces and was curated by the late Beatriz Cadena. The nativity scene is a popular exhibit during the winter holidays, and many people visited the exhibit during the Second Annual Cookie Crawl recently.
