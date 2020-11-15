Marine Corps anniversary

A group of Marines got together Nov. 10 to celebrate the 245th anniversary of the birth of the U.S. Marine Corps. From left, Juan Ramon Jimenez, Richard Fernandez, Stephen Fernandez, former Val Verde County Judge Mike L. Fernandez, Donny Fernandez, Leonel Gonzalez, Justin Fernandez and visitors from Houston and Austin. The group of Marines represented the Korean, Vietnam and Iraq-Afghanistan wars. Semper Fi!

