Families in five of Val Verde County’s recognized colonias can now apply for up to $1,200 for housing, utilities and food assistance.
Residents of Val Verde Park Estates 1 and 2, Cienegas Terrace, Rise Estates and the town of Comstock are eligible to apply for up to $1,200 in assistance, Robb Stevenson, executive director of Equity Community Development Corporation/Val Verde County Colonia Self-Help Center, recently told county commissioners court members.
Stevenson said the self-help center began handing out and accepting applications for the funding Monday.
The funding may be used for up to $1,200 in mortgage payment assistance, utility payment assistance or food assistance, Stevenson said.
Colonia residents interested in applying for the funding should visit the colonia self-help center, Building 97 on Farm-to-Market Road 2523 (old Hamilton Lane) between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Stevenson said the funding is being channeled to Val Verde County through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Stevenson made a presentation about the program’s policies to Val Verde County Commissioners Court on Aug. 5.
He told the court the program would begin with applications from the five county colonias that are part of the county’s colonia self-help center, Val Verde Park Estates 1 and 2, Cienegas Terrace, Rise Estates and the town of Comstock.
“We’ll start out the first month with just the five colonias in the self-help center contract, which the court has prioritized, and if we somehow don’t expend all the funds available within that first month, then we’ll expand our net, and we’ll take into account any colonia in the county that’s identified (as a colonia) by the state,” he said.
“If for some reason, after that second month, we still haven’t expended all the funding, then we’ll expand into the entire unincorporated area of the county, so that would be everyone except folks that live inside the city limits,” Stevenson said.
He said, though, the most likely scenario is that the program will receive too many applications.
“How do we deal with that? I’m expecting an onslaught,” he said.
“That’s where the scoring criteria comes in, and I tried to take into account the (previous) advice I’ve gotten from the court . . . The basic plan is to try to identify those that were most impacted by COVID-19, not necessarily those who were the lowest income before the pandemic hit starting in March,” Stevenson said.
“The state did not require proof that you were actually impacted. It was a self-certification that you were financially impacted by the virus, so I added some points if you actually gave us some proof that you were financially impacted. Some ideas along those lines would be bringing us pay stubs from prior to March, before you were impacted, and then after, showing the difference in pay, or perhaps a letter from an employer indicating that your hours had to be reduced due to COVID-19, whatever it is, some type of documentation that we can give folks some extra points for having indeed been financially impacted by the virus,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said he will also award points for a resident’s participation in the U.S. Census.
“Current participation rates in this area are around 40%. The Census is vitally important to assigning money in normal times, but especially so during times of the coronavirus. I’ve heard it stated that every one person that participates in the Census accounts for $2,000 that comes to the community over the course of a year,” Stevenson said.
He said the method he came up with to divide the available money equitably was to come up with “a simple ratio with regards to population.”
He said what will happen is a certain amount of money will be set aside for each of the five colonias, equivalent to the amount of their population.
“So no one colonia, for the first three weeks of the program, will be allowed to exceed that quota, and that’s the attempt to keep everything nice and fair,” Stevenson said.
County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said the county seems to be “doing a lot to help the poor people,” but noted others have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But what about the people that were making a good living and lost their jobs, and when they come in, it shows their income at $70,000 or $80,000, but now they have no income?” Nettleton asked.
“They will get the most points available in the scoring criteria, apart from being low income. But everyone’s going to get 40 or 20 points if they qualify, right off the bat, depending on your income coming in, so if they’ve got zero income, they’re going to get that 40 points right off the bat, and they’re also going to get an extra 20 points if they can prove up that they were financially affected by the pandemic,” Stevenson replied.
“So they can apply, even though their income (before the pandemic), was $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 a year?” Nettleton asked.
“Yes, sir. When the state first came out with this, I argued with them quite a bit, because they wanted to look at past income, even income prior to the pandemic, but I told them it had to be for that exact reason, we had to be looking forward, and projecting forward, so it will be income taken into account that is current. So whatever current income they have, if it’s zero current income, that will be projected forward through the year as zero income,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said a total of $269,500 is currently available in the grant program. Of that total, $20,000 will be used for administrative purposes, he said.
Nettleton then made a motion to approve the program and its policies as outlined by Stevenson, with County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores giving the second.
The court approved the motion unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.