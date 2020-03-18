A motorcycle driver chased by the police momentarily got away with speeding and evading in the city’s north side, but he was arrested after an aerial view gave up his location.
Derek Andrew McGukin, 25, whose place of residence is listed both at the 9000 block of McConnell Street in Del Rio, and at the 2500 block of North Haven Boulevard, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was arrested on March 10, at 5:25 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 2410 Dodson Avenue, police records show.
On March 10, Del Rio Police Department officers attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling at high rate of speed southbound at the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, the arrest report shows.
The motorcycle failed to yield and officers terminated the pursuit due to the traffic and reckless of the driver, the report states.
A Texas Department of Public Safety air unit kept eyes on the motorcycle which came to a stop at the Walmart parking lot, the report states.
McGukin was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third degree felony, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the arrest report shows.
