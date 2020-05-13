The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District awarded two teachers as the 2021 Teachers of the Year for the district.
Idalia Castellanos and Keri Scholz were awarded the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year awards respectively, during a live stream on Friday night.
Castellanos was the Elementary Teacher of the Year nominee representing Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary and Scholz was the Secondary Teacher of the Year representing Del Rio Middle School 7th grade.
“I always tell my students to do their best and I guess I did my best too,” Castellanos said with joy.
Castellanos thanked the support she has received from her Lonnie Green family, while adding the success of her students is one of her driving factors.
“I got this far with my humble background; I think anybody can (get far) and we should all have high expectations of ourselves,” Castellanos said.
“I’m so honored and so humbled,” Scholz said and added she’s not in the education field for fame or glory, but because she enjoys doing what she does – teaching.
“I hope to prove to everyone, that everyone deserves this recognition. Teachers are the most important people in this world; we are the ones that lead our children to success in their future,” Scholz said.
Peter Ojeda, master of ceremonies, said the awarded teachers will move on to compete for the title of Teacher of the Year for the regional level, with the possibility of moving on to the state level and national level.
Superintendent of Schools Carlos Rios thanked all the nominees for their efforts and added each nominee was deserving of the Teacher of the Year title.
San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza, Vice President Linda Guanajuato-Webb, Secretary Diana Gonzales and members Amy Haynes and Fred Contreras thanked all the nominees and school district personnel for their dedication to the students and school district.
Due to current regulations regarding the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was done through an online stream, with each nominee interviewed and supported by their coworkers.
In previous years, the ceremony was held at a public venue for school district staff to celebrate the occasion with the nominees.
