This is the guiding principle concerning “Conflicts of interest and avoiding any hint of impropriety,” essential for analyzing public servant/official’s conduct, https://is.gd/90Ro9r. President Trump routinely disregards those established norms.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington documented 2,067 conflicts since the Inauguration, https://is.gd/MHH5is. Is he a businessman or president? In layman’s terms, “No servant can serve two masters,” Luke 13-16. It can’t be both, https://is.gd/mFUJzq.
So ask: “Is an action done strictly for the benefit of the United States or personal financial and/or political gain?” Determining whether the President acted ethically has placed America in a serious political crisis.
Trump’s involvement with the Ukrainian president also defines criminal extortion, https://is.gd/fWDTtD. Minimizing wrongdoing; claiming it doesn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense, communicates all we need to know about Congressional GOP integrity.
2016-2018 oversight failures permitted a career Grifter to go rogue while clearing the path for their radical agenda. Makes it easier to understand GOP obstructionism and gaslighting about “process” now doesn’t it?
