2019-2020 Miss Val Verde Arianna Rodriguez shares the meaning of a pinky promise and ties it into the biblical story of Abraham and Sarah during an online video of Oasis Kids for Oasis Church Del Rio. The video is a part of an ongoing series for viewers to watch at their leisure.
Rodriguez explained in simple terms what a pinky promise means to a person, and how it was used in biblical stories to help people attain what they desired. According to Rodriguez, the story of Abraham and Sarah included a promise between them and God.
