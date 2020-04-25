Drive-through testing for the COVID-19 disease arrived in Del Rio Thursday, with a mobile testing site at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The total number of area residents and the results of those tests won’t be known until next week, according to Sgt. Erin Castle, public information officer for 36th Sustainment Brigade of the Texas National Guard.
“In a couple of days, three to five days, a report will be sent to the city, telling how many were tested, how many were positive and how many were negative,” Castle said.
Del Rioans exhibiting any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, including fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and/or loss of taste and/or smell, were asked to pre-register for the drive-through tests.
The persons who pre-registered then were given an appointment for their test.
The tests were conducted outside the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
“Gov. Abbott basically tasked us, the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the Texas State Guard and several other agencies, including Texas Emergency Management, a joint task force that’s bringing everyone together, to bring the test to outlying rural areas of the state,” Castle said Thursday.
She noted the governor’s task force specifically targeted areas with small numbers of positive cases in an attempt to determine whether there were actually more COVID-19 cases in the community than previous testing had shown.
“Austin, Houston, Dallas, they have plenty of tests, but smaller cities may not,” Castle said.
“The goal is to gather tests from outlying areas, and it really has a dual purpose. One is to do the testing, and the second is to make sure there aren’t any ‘pocket’ areas that we just don’t know about that could possibly hinder the reopening of the state, because, of course, the governor’s goal is to get the state back open and back to work and rescue our economy in a safe way,” Castle added.
Del Rioans who were tested lined up in the traffic lane on the west side of the civic center entrance.
When an individual’s turn came to be tested, they were instructed to open the driver’s side door of their vehicle completely, and they were approached by a Tyvek-suited technician, wearing gloves, mask and face shield, and long, cotton-tipped swab was inserted in one nostril.
“It’s a form of nasal swab, and it can’t just go in your nose. It has to go up past your septum,” Castle said.
“When it comes out, the swab gets put into a chemical solution inside a glass vial, and it gets bagged and bagged again and goes into the specimen case and taken to the lab,” she added.
Castle said she was unsure if the state will offer additional drive-through testing for COVID-19 in the future.
