POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
David Aguirre, 41, a resident of the 200 block of Dennis Drive, was arrested on Nov. 2 at approximately 7:40 p.m., at the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, police records show.
Aguirre was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the Stripes store, 2100 Veterans Blvd., where a theft was reported, records show.
After making contact with Aguirre the illegal substance, which is not identified in the report, was found, according to police reports.
Christopher Lawrence Pablo, 40, a resident of the 100 block of Kings Way, was arrested on Nov. 2, at 9:22 p.m. at the 300 block of Cantu Street, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug free zone, according to police records.
On that date Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the site in reference to a possible assault, and made contact with Pablo locating drug paraphernalia as well as a baggie containing a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana, records state.
Pablo was arrested and transported to the Del Rio Police Department for booking, records state.
ASSAULT
Gilbert Ramiro Amescua, 43, a resident of the 300 block of Marshall Smith Drive, was arrested on Nov. 2, at 3:22 p.m. at the 200 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records show.
Police records state Amescua was arrested after Del Rio Police Department Officer Raymundo Mendoza was driving southbound on Veterans Boulevard, and he found a fight in progress.
After an investigation and talking to all parties involved, police records state, Amescua was arrested and charged with the Class A misdemeanor.
Jesus Daniel Salinas, 48, a resident of the 300 block of Cerezo Avenue, was arrested on Nov. 2, at 11:21 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault of a date, family or household member, police records show.
Salinas was arrested at the 100 block of Yucca Trailer Park Road, after Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance in progress, records state.
After collecting multiple statements, officers learned Salinas had threatened a woman with a knife, records state. He was arrested ad transported to the police station.
RECKLESS DRIVING
Mario Alberto Jimenez, 18, a resident of the 100 block of Burge Drive, was arrested on Oct. 31 at the 400 block of East Ninth Street, and charged with reckless driving, according to police records.
Jimenez was arrested at approximately 7:04 p.m. after Del Rio Police Department Sgt. Valentin Martinez initiated a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Ram 1500 after he observed the vehicle to be operated in reckless manner, records state.
Jimenez was arrested and taken to the police station for processing, records state.
DWI
Ruben Reyes, 42, a resident of the 400 block of East Rodriguez Street, was arrested on Nov. 5 at 9:20 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated, and the possession of controlled substances, police records show.
Reyes, according to the police report, was arrested after a Del Rio Police Department officer responded to the report of a man asleep inside a vehicle, records state.
After a standard field sobriety test, Reyes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated the first, a Class B misdemeanor, records show.
The police officer searched Reyes and found a baggie with a crystal-like substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, records state.
Reyes was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Joel Torres, 56, a resident of the 700 block of Spring Street, was arrested on Nov. 3, at 6:57 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, a Class A misdemeanor, police records state.
Torres was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to the 700 block of Las Vacas Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. While gathering information from actor, vehicle and operator of the vehicle, Torres exhibited signs of investigation, records show.
Officers administered Torres a standard field sobriety test and he showed multiple clues of intoxication, the arrest report shows.
