SALTILLO, México – Luego de una serie de homicidios y ataques armados en diversas partes de Coahuila, el Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís enfatizó que quien delinca en Coahuila tendrá que responder a sus acciones y a las circunstancias: “Haremos caer todo el peso de la Ley”.
En rueda de prensa en la que estuvo acompañado por José María Fraustro Siller, Secretario de Gobierno, el mandatario estatal se refirió a los eventos de la última semana en el tema de seguridad que se han suscitado en la entidad, mismos en los que en coordinación con la Fiscalía General del Estado se tienen personas detenidas, plenamente identificadas, confesas y probadas.
En primera instancia, Riquelme Solís se refirió al caso del policía municipal asesinado en Piedras Negras. Mencionó que ya se tiene a cuatro detenidos y que han salido cuatro órdenes de aprehensión; los culpables pudieran alcanzar hasta 60 años de prisión.
De la misma manera, indicó que ya se detuvo a dos de los responsables del secuestro y homicidio del empresario ganadero de la entidad, caso en el que se está solicitando, por secuestro y homicidio, hasta 140 años de prisión.
Asimismo, se refirió al caso del cuerpo que se localizó en Arteaga, en donde hay dos detenidos, y a quienes también se están terminando las carpetas de investigación para que inicie su judicialización; en este caso se están solicitando hasta 60 años de prisión para ellos.
Por último, hizo mención a los eventos de Monclova y Frontera donde se atentó contra la vida de elementos de la Policía Municipal; informó que dos personas ya han sido detenidas por estos hechos, y para quienes se está solicitando la pena máxima de hasta 40 años de prisión.
“Han sido acciones coordinadas entre la Fiscalía General del Estado y la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública, por eso hoy mencionó que en coordinación con la Fiscalía estamos solicitando la pena máxima para quienes participaron en los últimos eventos en la entidad”, dijo el Gobernador de Coahuila.
Resaltó que estos casos han sido resueltos en menos de 24 horas.
Reconoció el excelente trabajo que se ha hecho de parte de la FGE y que en la mayoría de los eventos han participado elementos de la Policía Especializada y de la Policía de Acción y Reacción, quienes de manera conjunta han dado los resultados antes mencionados.
“Esto demuestra lo que hemos venido divulgando entre las distintas autoridades: No hay tregua, no hay descanso por parte del crimen organizado que quiere incursionar a la entidad, y nosotros seguimos en la misma dinámica, en acciones coordinadas para garantizar la estabilidad , la tranquilidad y el equilibrio de nuestra entidad”, subrayó Miguel Riquelme.
En ese sentido, dijo que espera cerrar el año con los indicadores en materia de seguridad, que son ejemplares en el País, para seguir garantizando la paz y la tranquilidad de las y los ciudadanos.
Riquelme hizo un llamado a no caer en falsas alarmas y en especulaciones que se publican en redes sociales; y específicamente hizo referencia a los hechos de Monclova-Frontera y a la parte norte del estado, en donde se ha encontrado que medios de comunicación han publicado información falsa que confunde a la sociedad.
“En Coahuila el estado de derecho prevalece. No vamos a permitir la incursión del crimen organizado, pero tampoco permitiremos la complicidad de nada ni de nadie.
“Hoy garantizamos que la seguridad de nuestra entidad sigue siendo la prioridad para el Gobierno del Estado”, aseguró el mandatario.
Recordó además que hay cruces extraordinarios por nuestras fronteras, y que hay carreteras saturadas que son utilizadas gracias a que tenemos un estado en paz y eso brinda confianza a los viajeros.
“En estas fechas estamos redoblando los esfuerzos coordinados en materia de seguridad, con el apoyo de los tres helicópteros que se tienen y con todos los elementos en tierra”, enfatizó.
Coahuila bolsters up security following series of homicides
SALTILLO, Mexico – Following a series of homicides in different parts of the state, Coahuila Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís announced Thursday his administration will be bolstering up security measures, and said that those who commit crimes in Coahuila will have to face consequences: “We will apply the full extent of the law.”
During a press conference in which he was accompanied by Secretary of Government José María Fraustro Siller, Riquelme talked about recent events, and said his administration, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office, has arrested, fully identified, and is confident they will soon be convicting those responsible for the crimes.
Riquelme talked about the police officer killed in Piedras Negras. He said there are four detainees and that four arrest warrants have been issued; those responsible for the crime could be facing up to 60 years in prison.
Riquelme also spoke about the kidnapping and homicide of a cattle rancher and said arrests have been made. If found guilty, those responsible for the crime could be facing up to 140 years in prison, he said.
The governor also referred to the case of a body located in Arteaga. He said there are two arrested and that prosecutors are looking at 60 years in prison for them.
Finally, Riquelme mentioned recent events taking place in Monclova and Frontera, where police officers were shot at and one was injured; the governor said two suspects have been arrested, and prosecutors will be looking at 40 years of jail time for them.
“These have been joint actions by the Attorney General’s Office and the Public Safety Secretariat, we are requesting the maximum penalties for those who participated in these events,” the governor of Coahuila said.
He stressed that these cases have been investigated and arrests have been made in less than 24 hours.
Riquelme recognized the excellent work by the Attorney General’s office, and said that in most of the cases Specialized Police and the Action and Reaction Police officers have participated.
“This demonstrates what we have been telling: There is no truce, there is no rest by members of the organized crime who want to enter into the state, we continue coordinating actions to guarantee stability and tranquility,” Riquelme said.
In that regard, he said he hopes to close the year with better safety ratings, which are exemplary in the country, to continue guaranteeing peace and tranquility to all citizens.
Riquelme said people should not believe false alarms and speculation prompted by social media postings, such as the cases of Monclova-Frontera and the northern part of the state, where media have published false information and has created confusion.
“In Coahuila the rule of law prevails. We will not allow the incursion of organized crime, but neither will we allow the complicity by anyone.
“Today we guarantee that the security of our entity remains priority for the state government,” the governor said.
He also recalled that during the season there is a large number of travelers crossing the state, and that there is a lot of extraordinary traffic in highways “because we have a peaceful state and that gives travelers confidence.”
“At this time we are doubling down efforts in security, with the support of the three helicopters that are available and with all the officers on the ground,” he emphasized.
