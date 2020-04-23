Local students will need to work harder in order to pass the school year, as the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District reported an increase in incomplete grades for the fifth six weeks.
“I do want to alert the board in advance, this six weeks that just passed we reported a total of 5,719 grades as incomplete,” Rios said during a school district board of trustees meeting held Monday.
Rios explained an incomplete grade is the equivalent of an F and students received an incomplete grade for the fifth six weeks, while adding the school district only had 1,866 incomplete grades for the fourth six weeks.
“I want to reiterate and emphasize … students that do not complete the assignments will end up getting failing grades. There’s no free pass for the semester. The expectation is students complete their assignments. Now we’re willing to work with them and help them out through summer school, but if they don’t complete it (the assignment) we cannot use the excuse we were in crisis,” Rios said.
As the school district continues with home-based instruction, incomplete grades will become indicators of students needing to attend summer school.
“Everyone needs to know the expectation is that grades continue and the student will fail the class. I know the situation is difficult,” Rios said.
Board President Raymond P. Meza later addressed students and parents may not be aware the assignments need to be completed in order to receive a grade and it needed to be addressed to the public.
The school district will continue to provide opportunities for students to complete the courses over the summer, but the course will remain as a failing grade until the end of the school year, Rios said.
The report Rios presented only covered classes that count toward high school credit, between the middle school and high school grade levels.
Board member Ken Smith asked how this report stacks up against other school districts. Rios said other school districts have different expectations of their students and only began home-based learning three weeks after San Felipe Del Rio CISD.
The data shared by Rios does not specify if students were a part of the Early College High School program nor specified grade levels with the greatest increase in incomplete grades.
Rios added based on known student behavior, a portion of the incomplete grades are from repeat procrastinators while there are many more students that have not submitted coursework.
