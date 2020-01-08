A new game and set up has been prepared for the upcoming robotics competition season. This year’s game was revealed online Saturday, for teams all over the country to view.
For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology, also known as FIRST, revealed the game teams will use to face against each other in the 2020 season. Leading up to the reveal of the game, a kickoff event featured interviews with teams from across the country and characters, such as BB-8 and R2D2, from popular movie franchise Star Wars.
Actor Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker, revealed teams will explore what it takes to build a stronger, more sustainable future.
Each alliance will have a city to sustain and provide renewable energy to the shield generator, before an asteroid shower covers the playing field.
Two alliances will face each other during one match, with each alliance consisting of three teams. Robots for each alliance will begin on a starting line, and can be preloaded with up to three power cells, or balls.
During the first 15 seconds, the robots operate autonomously and alliances can earn points from any of the three according power ports, if the robot places a cell within the port. The autonomous feature was not used during the 2019 season, where alliances operated robots for 15 seconds without sight.
After the first 15 seconds, drivers will maneuver the robots for two minutes and 15 seconds.
Higher positioned power ports are worth more points, and alliances must reach a certain amount of points to activate certain parts of the shield generator.
The robots can then rotate a control panel a certain number of times or position it to a specific color, both of which are worth points as well. An alliance is only awarded points if the control panel makes a full rotation.
The control panel will have four colors, red, green, blue and yellow; alliances will not know the color they are assigned for points, until the moment of the match.
Near the end of the match, the robots must race to the center of the field and make the alliance’s shield generator operational, by hanging on the generator’s switch. Each robot able to hang accordingly on the switch is worth 25 points and an alliance is awarded bonus points if the switch is equally balanced.
The alliance that earns the most points is declared the winner at the end of the match.
This year the competition is powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, with the theme known as Infinite Recharge. This year’s game is unprecedented and the core element is powerful, announcer DeejayKnight said.
Actors John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac each spoke of the philanthropic initiative Disney and LucasFilm are taking, by collaborating with FIRST.
“For the last four decades, Star Wars has inspired generations and audiences around the world to imagine the impossible and to find the hero within themselves,” Ridley said.
“As a robotics community, FIRST has done the same for millions of students; creating a movement to prepare young people for the future,” Boyega said.
Local robotics team, Team 4063 also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4KidZ, will begin preparing this season’s robot after members return from winter break.
The Bunnies will compete against other teams during the second home game at Del Rio High School. The team announced volunteer registration has begun and anyone can apply.
Last year, over 100 volunteers helped make the competition a successful one for the students and community.
