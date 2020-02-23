City council members during a special meeting Thursday took steps to begin addressing the complaints of hundreds of water customers about unusually high bills, indifferent customer service and lax meter readers.
After the council listened to an hour-and-a-half of citizens’ complaints about their high water bills, meter readers reportedly not reading meters and unhelpful customer service in the utility billing department, City Manager Matt Wojnowski attempted to speak.
“The responsibility and the accountability lies on my shoulders as the chief executive officer, and I want to explain what happened and what solutions we’ve already come up with. I understand you’re upset, and I understand you have concerns, and I want to share what happened if you’re willing to listen,” the city manager began.
As he launched into his presentation, audience members began shouting comments and questions and booing.
Councilman Rowland Garza interrupted the presentation, saying, “It’s clear that there are some severe issues. Currently I’ve got questions for the manager so we can clear the air: what is the reason behind the extreme high bills? I’m not getting an answer, and we need to get some concrete answers.
“The second thing is, can you verify that the meters are being read? The justification that staff is going out when clearly there’s issues, we need to address those things, because people have expressed concerns that those bills are just way too much,” Garza added.
When Wojnowski said information about Garza’s questions had been disseminated in a press release, Garza said the information should have been included in water customer’s bills.
Wojnowski repeatedly attempted to continue with his presentation, but as the audience became louder and louder, it became clear he would not be able to continue.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she would like to see the auditors the city had hired to review the city’s water billing procedures following a cyberattack on the city’s computer system in early 2019 to continue looking into the system and to determine the source of and reasons for the abnormally high water bills customers are complaining about.
Garza said the city needs to go to an automated meter reading system.
“That way there’s no more surprises, and the public can monitor their usage,” he said.
After additional discussion, the council unanimously passed a series of motions aimed at dealing with various aspects of the water billing problems.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made the motion that city staff “review the financials to see where we stand” with the idea of providing relief from high bills to the indigent and elderly of the community. Councilman Raul C. Ojeda gave the second.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon made a motion that the city form a committee, which will include citizens, “to find a solution” to the current problem, and that the dynamics and intention of the committee will be discussed at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. Lozano gave the second.
Elizalde De Calderon also made a motion, seconded by Lozano, that all pending disconnections and all disconnections made within the past 30 days be frozen until the city is able to resolve the issues.
Lozano made a motion, seconded by Elizalde De Calderon, that the city manager and his staff study the efficacy and cost of an automated meter reading system.
Garza made a motion that the city “survey the monetary impact of a final resolution to accounts that have high balances due to high usage discrepancies.” Lozano gave the second.
Council members after the meeting also invited citizens to leave their names and phone numbers and spoke one-to-one with audience members about their water bill concerns.
