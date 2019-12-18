Updates for current and future construction and renovation projects, including the Del Rio Freshman Life Skills unit, Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary and Del Rio High School were presented Monday night, during a San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District regular board meeting.
Construction and renovation for the Del Rio Freshman Life Skills unit is delayed for one more month. “We’ve been trying to get the construction documents completed and bring them before the board for approval,” Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga said.
Previously the documents were delayed for lack of completion. “We did receive them over the last minute and the proposed budget was a lot further away than what our original budget was,” Hayenga said.
“At this point we’re all going to push this out for the next board meeting; to have time to review those documents and come back with some additional options, before proceeding with the project,” Hayenga said.
Everything for the project is currently on hold until internal discussions are held, and the best decision possible is made, Hayenga said. Construction documents for the life skills unit have been delayed since October.
Construction and renovation projects at Dr. Lonnie Green Elementary and the high school are still on track toward completion.
“Dr. Lonnie Green is moving along,” Hayenga said. The driveway expansion at Lonnie Green is currently in phase two of the project, with the canopy structure scheduled for paint on Jan. 6, 2020.
After the canopy is painted, the substantial completion of the canopy and driveway expansion is expected for Feb. 1, 2020. Hayenga believes aluminum for the canopy roof should be available during the winter break, and the installation will be followed by painting.
After that, construction will begin on a walkway canopy from the waiting area to the campus itself, Hayenga said.
The high school has four projects, with one officially complete, two scheduled for substantial completion at the end of the month, and one scheduled for substantial completion in January.
Ceiling renovation at the high school was completed ahead of time, Hayenga said. The renovation was previously scheduled to be completed by Dec. 30.
The 400 wing at the high school is nearing completion, according to Hayenga. Furniture was recently delivered and was placed on Tuesday morning, after work was finished.
“We’re still on schedule to move staff after we start (winter) break in this week,” Hayenga said.
Board of Trustees President Raymond P. Meza questioned Hayenga on the two different dates for relocation, written in the presentation.
School district Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios explained the reason for the dates was to signify 400 wing staff and students relocating after school lets out for the holidays, and the 800 and 900 wing staff relocating before school is back in session.
“So how are the students being prepared for that change,” President Raymond P. Meza said.
Dr. Jose Perez has had conversations with teachers, so they and the students know which classroom to report to after winter break, Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios said.
Rios called attention to Perez, sitting in the audience, and asked him to raise his hand if the statement was true. Perez raised his hand in agreement to the statement.
The high school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps TX-66 marching pad recently underwent renovation. “That work was done, at this point a lot of the surfacing has been completed,” Hayenga said.
Striping for the marching pad is scheduled to take place over the break, according to Hayenga.
The high school’s dining hall is also nearing completion, as the remaining portions of the project include completing the microwave stations and setting up additional tables.
“We’ll try to have this completed over the break; the additional round tables for the cafeteria are scheduled to be here in January,” Hayenga said.
The dining hall is scheduled for substantial completion on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.