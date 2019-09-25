More parking space was added to the existing parking lot at the Del Rio International Airport, according to a press release from the city of Del Rio government. The space was added after it noticed by the airport commission board the parking lot was almost at capacity each day.
According to Del Rio International Airport Manager Juan Onofre, the airport commission board noticed that very soon after the start of the commercial flights by American Airlines, the parking lot at the front of the airport was full most of the time and some passengers were parking where they could find space.
This meant passengers were parking in spaces around the parking lot and perimeter fence.
“The proposed solution was to expand the existing parking lot towards an adjacent area that was paved and that is not being used since the construction of the new ramp by the new FedEx facility,” Onofre said.
According to Onofre, the airport got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration and brought the idea to the city administration, who authorized the project with existing funding that was in the airport’s budget.
Larry E. Settle, a local contractor, did the fence work and city crews painted the striping in the parking lot.
Now there are 100 new spaces added to the parking area, for a total of 217 parking spots at the main parking lot. This does not include the other two parking areas that serve as overflow parking and are also used by passengers.
On Wednesday, there were a total of 135 vehicles parked at the time of arrival of the afternoon flight.
