A vehicle with no headlights led to the discovery of a 13-year-old driving a car in the city’s south side, and the arrest of a San Antonio man who was charged with public intoxication.
Ricky Pequeno, 36, whose place of residence is listed at the 11800 block of Braesview in San Antonio, was arrested on July 14, at 1:35 a.m. at the intersection of East Bean Street and Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a car with no lights. The report states upon the vehicle stopping the passengers began to move around as if they were reaching for something.
All passengers were ordered to get down from the vehicle and detained. Officers learned the driver was only 13 years of age.
The passenger riding in the right rear seat, the report states, was highly intoxicated and became belligerent. Pequeno was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He was transported for processing.
The vehicle was released to a licensed driver.
