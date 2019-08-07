A vibrant arts community makes all of Del Rio strong, including its businesses, said the executive director of the city’s oldest arts organization.
“I believe that the arts build a stronger community,” said Nancy O’Brien, executive director of the Del Rio Council for the Arts, which maintains the Firehouse gallery, 120 E. Garfield Ave.
O’Brien said she routinely presents a handout titled “Ten Reasons to Support the Arts” to members of the DRCA’s board of directors, all local citizen volunteers.
Among the reasons to support the arts listed in the handout, which was prepared by the Americans for the Arts organization, are that “the arts are fundamental to our humanity” and thus reflect a community’s true prosperity.
O’Brien said the handout also points out the arts have been shown to improve academic performance. The handout notes, “Students with four years of arts or music in high school average 100 points higher on their SATs scores than students with one-half year or less.”
O’Brien echoed the handout’s point that the arts are an industry and good for local merchants.
“Nonprofit arts organizations generate $135 billion in economic activity annually, supporting 4.1 million jobs and generating $22.3 billion in government revenue,” the Americans for the Arts sheet reads.
The handout also noted “the typical arts (event) attendee spends $24.60 per person, per event, not including the cost of admission on items such as meals, parking and babysitters.”
O’Brien also said, “Arts are the cornerstone of tourism,” adding “art travelers . . . stay longer and spend more.”
Listed among the other reasons to support the arts are that the arts are an export industry, that creativity and participation in the arts enhances the 21st Century workforce, that nearly half of the nation’s healthcare institutions provide arts programming for patient and their families and that “high concentration of the arts in a city leads to higher civic engagement, more social cohesion, higher child welfare and lower poverty rates.”
Finally, O’Brien pointed out, “creative industries” include 905,689 businesses in the U.S., ranging from symphonies, film, architecture, galleries and design companies that employed more than 3.3 million people.
